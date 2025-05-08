Dance Theatre Of Harlem to Present HARLEM MOUSE/COUNTRY MOUSE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dance Theatre of Harlem will present its second annual special performance of Harlem Mouse/Country Mouse, an enchanting retelling of Aesop's Fable, "City Mouse and Country Mouse," for one performance only on Sunday, May 18 at 3pm at The Apollo, 258 West 126th Street.

Harlem Mouse/Country Mouse references the rich traditions of the Black South, modern-day life in Harlem, and the unique expressions of dance, music, and poetry that arise when cultures meet. All tickets are $25 and can be purchased now.

Harlem Mouse/Country Mouse unites the dynamic Company Artists of Dance Theatre of Harlem together with 70 students from the Dance Theatre of Harlem School, under the direction of DTH Artistic Director Robert Garland and Tai Jimenez, Director of the DTH School.

Conceived by Garland and Jimenez as a celebration of the Harlem community, this delightful 90-minute story-ballet features a variety of music from R&B to folk and is the perfect spring treat for all audiences. The production also features costumes designed by Katy Freeman, adding an extra layer of vibrancy to the performance.