Dance Theatre Of Harlem Announces Marcie Cleary As Newest Board Member

Dance Theatre of Harlem, under the leadership of Artistic Director Robert Garland and Executive Director Anna Glass, has announced the appointment of Marcie Cleary to its Board of Directors. A partner in The Entertainment Group at Frankfurt Kurnit, Cleary brings deep industry expertise and a personal connection to the organization as a parent of a student in the DTH School.

“We are delighted to welcome Marcie Cleary to the Board of Directors of Dance Theatre of Harlem,” said Board Chair Ackneil M. Muldrow III. “As a distinguished entertainment lawyer, she brings a wealth of industry expertise and strategic insight that will strengthen our organization at a pivotal time of growth. Her deep personal commitment to DTH—as a parent of a student in our school and a passionate advocate for our mission—makes her an especially meaningful addition to our board. We look forward to the perspective and leadership that Marcie will bring as we continue to inspire through the transformative power of ballet.”

Cleary joins the board as the company prepares for a busy summer season, including its participation in Lincoln Center’s 5th annual BAAND Together Dance Festival (July 29–August 2) and upcoming residencies in East Hampton (July 23–25) and Martha’s Vineyard (August 19–23).

“I’m so excited to join the Board of Directors of Dance Theatre of Harlem,” said Cleary. “DTH is a vital cultural institution for the Harlem community, New York City, and the world. As a DTH parent, it also has been an important institution for me personally. DTH doesn’t just teach students dance; it teaches essential life skills and gives them an invaluable sense of community.”

About Marcie Cleary

Marcie Cleary is a partner in The Entertainment Group at Frankfurt Kurnit, where she represents clients across film, television, digital media, podcasting, and publishing. Her clients include actors, athletes, writers, directors, producers, podcasters, influencers, and media companies. Widely recognized as one of the nation’s top entertainment lawyers, she has been named to The Hollywood Reporter’s “Power Lawyers” list (2023–2024), Variety’s Legal and Dealmakers Impact Reports (2020–2025), and The Legal 500’s Media & Entertainment list (2022–2024), among other honors.

She has negotiated high-profile deals for podcast creators, NBA players, comedians, and film and TV talent. Prior to joining Frankfurt Kurnit, Cleary practiced corporate law at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, where she advised major entertainment mergers and acquisitions. In addition to her new role at DTH, she also serves on the Advisory Board of NYU’s Lawyer Alumni Mentoring Program, the Board of Comedy Gives Back, and the Corporate Board of RAISEfashion.

About Dance Theatre of Harlem

Founded in 1969 by Arthur Mitchell and Karel Shook, Dance Theatre of Harlem is a globally celebrated institution known for its groundbreaking ballet company, professional studio school, arts education initiatives, and community engagement programs. The organization continues its mission to provide access to ballet for all, especially for young people in Harlem, and remains a vital force in shaping the future of the performing arts.