Dan Goggin and Robert Lorick's JOHNNY MANHATTAN Musical Premieres Tonight in Michigan

More than 40 years after its creation, Dan Goggin and Robert Lorick's musical, Johnny Manhattan, will have its world premiere at the Meadow Brook Theatre (378 Meadow Brook Road) in Rochester, Michigan.

Featuring a book and lyrics by Lorick, music by Goggin, and directed and choreographed by Mark Martino, Johnny Manhattan will play a strictly limited three-week engagement from tonight, September 6, through September 24, 2017.

In 1975, writer / lyrist Robert Lorick (The Tap Dance Kid) teamed up with composer Dan Goggin (Nunsense) to create a new musical about NYC nightlife in the late 50's. The result of their collaboration was Johnny Manhattan. The musical went on to have a 15-performance free showcase in NYC starring Beth Fowler, Jana Robbins, Barry Pearland others. While the musical was well-received, the young duo wasn't sure how to move it beyond the workshop. Shortly thereafter, they both became involved in other projects and drifted apart.

"Jana Robbins, who was in the original workshop, came to me with the idea of reviving Johnny and giving it a proper production," said Danny Goggin. "I was always proud of the work Bob and I did on the show and was excited by the possibility. My old friend, Lyle Saunders manages Bob's estate, and when I mentioned the idea to him, he said he had long thought of reviving the musical. Now, a short several months later, I feel like I've been transported in time as Johnny Manhattan comes to life before my eyes in my home state of Michigan. We hope that this production brings new life to Johnny so he can finally find his way home to NYC."

Johnny Manhattan is an exciting new musical set in a New York City nightclub when places like the Copacabana, The Latin Quarter and El Morroco were filled with socialites and glamorous showgirls. It's 1958 and Johnny, the owner of Johnny Manhattan's has invited his closest friends to a private party for a surprise announcement. Unexpected surprises abound as relationships clash and secrets are revealed.

The Meadow Brook cast of Johnny Manhattan includes, Jim Ballard in the title role, Anne Brummel as "Rosie," Nathan Cockroft as "Mickey," George Dvorsky as "David,"Tyrick Wiltez Jones as "Gary," Barbara McCulloh as "Dorothy," Ruth Pferdehirt as "Maxie," Jana Robbins as "Rita," Lauren Sprague as "Lorraine," Scott Willis as "Edward,"Janet Caine as "Francine," AlissaBeth Morton as "Gloria," Ian Turnwald as "George," and Dale White as "Paul."

The design team includes scenic design by Brian Kessler, lighting design by Matthew J. Fick, costume designs by Liz Goodall, sound design by Mike Duncan, musical direction and orchestrations by Michael Rice, and percussion arrangements by David Nyberg.

Johnny Manhattan is produced by the Meadow Brook Theatre in association with Lyle Saunders.

Tickets for Johnny Manhattan are $34 - $43 and are available now via TicketMaster.com. For more information and a performance calendar, visit www.mbtheatre.com/johnny-manhattan.

Photo Credit: Sean Carter

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles