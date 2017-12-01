DVR Alert: Idina Menzel, ALADDIN Stars & More Perform on DISNEY PARKS MAGICAL CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION

Lea Michele Performs on ABC Special

Idina Menzel, Lea Michele, and ALADDIN stars Telly Leung and Arielle Jacobs are among the performers set to appear on DISNEY PARKS MAGICAL CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION on Monday, Dec. 25, from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EST, 9:00-11:00 a.m. CST/MST/PST; airtimes vary, check listings, on The ABC Television Network and on the ABC app.



This Christmas, Disney Parks celebrates the joy of the holiday season, as hosts Julianne Hough and Nick Lachey take viewers on a magical ride down Main Street, U.S.A. and beyond. Co-hosted by Jesse Palmer, the Christmas Day celebration will be brighter than ever before, bringing together the beloved Christmas Day parade, magical musical performances, surprise celebrity guests and heartwarming family stories to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.



Musical performances include Idina Menzel singing the captivating Disney classic, "When You Wish Upon a Star," Lea Michele sings the holiday favorite "Let It Snow," Broadway's Telly Leung and Arielle Jacobs, of the stage hit ALADDIN soar down to Disney's Hollywood Studios for a romantic performance of the Oscar®-winning classic "A Whole New World," Ciara sings "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," from Magic Kingdom at WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort, Darius Rucker decks the halls with a holiday song from his Christmas album, "Home for The Holidays," Fifth Harmony takes us on a magical "Sleigh Ride," Fitz and the Tantrums perform the popular Christmas hit "Last Christmas," Jason Derulo sings "Silent Night" from Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Resort and 98° heats things up with their new song, "Season of Love," from "Let It Snow," their first full-length Christmas album in 18 years.

Photo: DIsney/Image Group LA





