DR. SEUSS’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS Gets New 4K Release in November

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, the live-action 2000 film starring Jim Carrey, will arrive on 4K Ultra HD and Steelbook from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment on November 11, 2025.
To celebrate its 25th anniversary, the film returns in a newly remastered edition featuring Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for an enhanced home viewing and listening experience. The release also includes over 30 minutes of brand-new bonus content exploring the making of the holiday film.
Starring Jim Carrey as The Grinch, Academy Award®-winning director Ron Howard and Academy Award®-winning producer Brian Grazer reimagine one of the most enduring holiday stories of all time. Why is The Grinch (Carrey) such a grouch? No one seems to know, until little Cindy Lou Who (Taylor Momsen) takes matters into her own hands and turns both Whoville and the Grinch's world upside down, inside out…and funny side up.
