DR. SEUSS’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS Gets New 4K Release in November

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, the live-action 2000 film starring Jim Carrey, will arrive on 4K Ultra HD and Steelbook from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment on November 11, 2025.

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, the film returns in a newly remastered edition featuring Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for an enhanced home viewing and listening experience. The release also includes over 30 minutes of brand-new bonus content exploring the making of the holiday film.

Starring Jim Carrey as The Grinch, Academy Award®-winning director Ron Howard and Academy Award®-winning producer Brian Grazer reimagine one of the most enduring holiday stories of all time. Why is The Grinch (Carrey) such a grouch? No one seems to know, until little Cindy Lou Who (Taylor Momsen) takes matters into her own hands and turns both Whoville and the Grinch's world upside down, inside out…and funny side up.

Bonus Content

25 Years Later: The Gift of THE GRINCH (NEW) – Director Ron Howard, producer Brian Grazer, make-up artist Rick Baker and actor Taylor Momsen look back on the making of the holiday classic and discuss its legacy.

Spotlight on Location

Deleted Scenes

Outtakes

Who School – An inside look at how actors learned to walk, talk, and move like real Whos from Whoville.

Makeup Application and Design – Go behind the scenes to see the elaborate process of creating the Grinch’s iconic look and the Whos’ whimsical styles.

Seussian Set Decoration – Explore how Dr. Seuss’s imaginative world was brought to life through colorful, larger-than-life set designs.

Visual Effects – Discover the movie magic that blended practical effects with cutting-edge technology to transform Whoville.

Music Video: Faith Hill “Where Are You Christmas?”

Theatrical Trailer

Feature Commentary with Director Ron Howard – Hear stories and insights from director Ron Howard as he reflects on bringing the classic to the big screen.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Universal