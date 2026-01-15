DISTANT IMAGE OF TINY WORLD To Be Presented At RE/VENUE

A new production by Sophie Rossman and Luke Wisniewski, Distant Image of Tiny World, will be presented at ART NY in collaboration with RE/VENUE NYC. The performance will take place on January 16 at 8:30 p.m. at ART NY, located at 502 West 53rd Street in New York City.

Distant Image of Tiny World is an archival theatre piece conceived as an interstellar message sent into the future. Drawing inspiration from NASA’s Golden Record, the work assembles a fragmented portrait of contemporary life and examines how the present moment may be interpreted by future generations.

The production is directed and performed by Sophie Rossman and Luke Wisniewski. The cast also includes Henry Alper, Bito Boucher, Sabrina Carlier, Jason Hoover, Talia Kai, Margot Krauss, Dina Klein, Cooper Musser, Kobe Patrick, Mya Rosado-Tran, Dom Sixto, and Kayta Thomas. The creative team includes lighting designer Josh Healing, with sound design by Luke Wisniewski and Matt Neary.

Rossman is an NYC-based actor and theatre-maker whose recent directing credits include The Thing That Waits For Us (RE/VENUE at Mark Morris Dance Center), At Our Hands (Movement Research), and The Seagull & The Raven & The Fox & The Peacock & The Old Dog at The Clemente Soto Vélez Cultural & Educational Center. She is the co-founder and co-artistic director of ALab Theater Festival and trained at NYU Tisch, including international study in Amsterdam and Berlin.

Wisniewski is a theater artist based in New York City whose recent work includes directing, sound design, and performance in Arden of Faversham. His directing credits include productions at IRT Theater, Green Lung Studios, The Clemente, and American Theater of Actors. He has sound designed for WP Theater, SoHo Rep, and NYU, and will direct Take Me to Dollywood by Harris Singer at La MaMa Downstairs later this season.

Rossman and Wisniewski serve as the artistic directors of ALab Theater Festival, which supports the development and presentation of new experimental work while providing accessible performance opportunities for artists and audiences.

Tickets for Distant Image of Tiny World are available through the production’s ticketing link. A discount code will be accepted at checkout.