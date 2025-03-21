DISNEY’S SNOW WHITE Original Score Soundtrack Now Available

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Walt Disney Records has released the Original Score Soundtrack for Disney’s Snow White. The original score was composed and performed by Jeff Morrow, and produced by Fernand Bos. An apple red vinyl will be released this May and is available to pre-order now at Disney Music Emporium. The film is now playing exclusively in theaters.

Jeff Morrow said, “Getting the opportunity to be a part of the nearly one-hundred-year legacy of Snow White music was an incredible honor. With my score, I wanted to pay tribute to the musical world established in the original while also bringing it into the sound of 2025. This is what Pasek and Paul's songs do so brilliantly well - they feel both timeless and modern. I spent many weeks at the piano figuring out Snow White's theme so that when played one way it could be sad to reflect the tragedy that starts the film and played another way could be heroic and cathartic at the end of her journey.”

Snow White Original Score Soundtrack Track Listing

Starring Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen, Snow White journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

In addition to Zegler and Gadot, the movie also stars Broadway alums Andrew Burnap, Tituss Burgess, Andrew Barth Feldman, George Salazar, and Patrick Page. The film features original songs from EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Disney's Snow White is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer. The movie is now in theaters.