News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

DISNEY’S SNOW WHITE Original Score Soundtrack Now Available

Listen to the score of the new film now.

By: Mar. 21, 2025
DISNEY’S SNOW WHITE Original Score Soundtrack Now Available Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Walt Disney Records has released the Original Score Soundtrack for Disney’s Snow White. The original score was composed and performed by Jeff Morrow, and produced by Fernand Bos. An apple red vinyl will be released this May and is available to pre-order now at Disney Music Emporium. The film is now playing exclusively in theaters.

Jeff Morrow said, “Getting the opportunity to be a part of the nearly one-hundred-year legacy of Snow White music was an incredible honor. With my score, I wanted to pay tribute to the musical world established in the original while also bringing it into the sound of 2025. This is what Pasek and Paul's songs do so brilliantly well - they feel both timeless and modern. I spent many weeks at the piano figuring out Snow White's theme so that when played one way it could be sad to reflect the tragedy that starts the film and played another way could be heroic and cathartic at the end of her journey.”

Snow White Original Score Soundtrack Track Listing

  1. “I Remember” – Performed by Jeff Morrow
  2. “Mirror Mirror” – Performed by Jeff Morrow
  3. “Once Upon A Time” – Performed by Jeff Morrow
  4. “The Queen’s Table” – Performed by Jeff Morrow
  5. “The Orchard” – Performed by Jeff Morrow
  6. “Animal Friends” – Performed by Jeff Morrow
  7. “Don’t Be Afraid” – Performed by Jeff Morrow
  8. “The Fairest Lives” – Performed by Jeff Morrow
  9. “Food Fight” – Performed by Jeff Morrow
  10. “Whistling Lesson” – Performed by Jeff Morrow
  11. “Unfair Fight” – Performed by Jeff Morrow
  12. “Faith In Each Other” – Performed by Jeff Morrow
  13. “Jonathan Captured” – Performed by Jeff Morrow
  14. “Fearless, Fair, Brave, True” – Performed by Jeff Morrow
  15. “The Apple” – Performed by Jeff Morrow
  16. “Requiem” – Performed by Jeff Morrow
  17. “The Dungeon” – Performed by Jeff Morrow
  18. “True Love’s Kiss” – Performed by Jeff Morrow
  19. “We’re Not Afraid” – Performed by Jeff Morrow
  20. “Time To Restore Our Kingdom” – Performed by Jeff Morrow
  21. “Waiting On A Wish (Main On Ends Version)” – Performed by Jeff Morrow

Starring Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen, Snow White journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

In addition to Zegler and Gadot, the movie also stars Broadway alums Andrew Burnap, Tituss Burgess, Andrew Barth Feldman, George Salazar, and Patrick Page. The film features original songs from EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Disney's Snow White is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer. The movie is now in theaters.





Videos