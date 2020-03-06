DISNEY+ Announces BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Prequel Series With Josh Gad & Luke Evans

Disney+ has announced "Beauty and the Beast" for a prequel series starring Luke Evans and Josh Gad, according to Variety.

Evans and Gad will reprise their roles from the 2017 live-action film adaptation of Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Evans will return as Gaston with Gad returning as LeFou. The untitled project would be a musical like the film.

Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz are set to co-write and serve as showrunners on the series. Gad would also serve as co-writer on the project, with he, Horowitz, and Kitsis also executive producing. ABC Signature Studios, where Horowitz and Kitsis are under an overall deal, would produce.

Disney's 2017 BEAUTY AND THE BEAST was a live-action re-telling of the studio's animated classic which refashions the classic characters from the tale as old as time for a contemporary audience, staying true to the original music while updating the score with several new songs. "Beauty and the Beast" is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle's enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast's hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within. The film starred Emma Watson as Belle; Dan Stevens as the Beast; Luke Evans as Gaston, the handsome, but shallow villager who woos Belle; Oscar® winnerKevin Kline as Maurice, BELLE'S eccentric, but lovable father; Josh Gad as Lefou, Gaston's long-suffering aide-de-camp; Golden Globe nominee Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, the candelabra; Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, the harpsichord; Oscar nominee Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, the mantel clock; and two-time Academy Award® winner Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts.

Watch a clip of Josh Gad and Luke Evans performing in the 2017 film below!

Read the original article on Variety.





