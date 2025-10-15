DCAS, NYPA, And The Metropolitan Museum Of Art Announce $25 Million In Energy-Efficiency Upgrades

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS), the New York Power Authority (NYPA), and The Metropolitan Museum of Art have announced a nearly $25 million energy-efficiency initiative that will equip the Museum with state-of-the-art sustainable lighting systems.

The city-funded project will upgrade gallery lighting and control technology across 324 galleries, with installation of approximately 20,000 LED fixtures and 16 new lighting-control systems.

A groundbreaking ceremony, held inside the Museum’s ancient Temple of Dendur, marked the beginning of the project, which is expected to be completed in 2028. The upgrades will dramatically enhance the visual clarity of gallery exhibitions while protecting artworks through reduced heat output. The new controls will allow curators and facility staff to monitor and manage lighting remotely, improving both operational flexibility and efficiency.

Officials estimate that the improvements will reduce The Met’s greenhouse-gas emissions by nearly 2,000 metric tons of CO₂ equivalent, comparable to removing over 400 cars from New York City streets.

“Investing in energy efficiency is a critical part of our commitment to a more sustainable and resilient New York City, and this new effort at the famed Metropolitan Museum of Art is one for the ages,” said DCAS Commissioner Louis A. Molina. “These upgrades will help preserve invaluable works of art while advancing the city’s decarbonization goals.”

NYPA President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll added, “The Met is one of the world’s most iconic museums, and this new energy-efficient lighting will illuminate its collections while significantly cutting operating and maintenance costs. This collaboration showcases the shared commitment of the City and State to supporting the institutions that define our communities.”

Max Hollein, The Met’s Marina Kellen French Director and CEO, said, “We are deeply grateful for the generous support of DCAS and NYPA for this important project, which reinforces The Met’s commitment to sustainability and to connecting people everywhere to creativity and knowledge.”

The project represents one of DCAS’s most complex energy initiatives to date and advances New York City’s Local Law 97, which mandates a 50 percent reduction in emissions from government operations by 2030. It will be fully funded through City capital allocations managed by DCAS, with technical implementation led in partnership with NYPA.

The Met’s modernization effort also aligns with New York State’s broader clean-energy strategy. NYPA has implemented more than $4 billion in energy-efficiency measures statewide, including LED installations, HVAC upgrades, and renewable-energy integrations that together have cut energy use and costs across government facilities.

For more information about DCAS’s sustainability programs, visit nyc.gov/dcas. To learn more about NYPA’s statewide energy initiatives, visit nypa.gov.