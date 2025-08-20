DAWSON'S CREEK Cast to Reunite for Live Reading Benefit at the Richard Rodgers Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cast of Dawson's Creek is set to reunite on Monday, September 22, for a live script reading of the pilot episode. The one-night only event will take place at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, currently home of Broadway's Hamilton, and will benefit the F Cancer organization and James Van Der Beek, who announced his own cancer diagnosis last November. Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 22, at 10am PT here.

Series stars Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Mary Beth Peil, John Wesley Shipp, Mary-Margaret Humes, Nina Repeta, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe and Busy Philipps will all participate. Phillips, Smith and Monroe, who joined the show after the first season, will read various roles in the pilot. This marks the first time the full cast has been together since 2003.

Jason Moore, a Dawson’s Creek alum himself, is directing the event. The evening is produced by Carl Ogawa, Jason Moore, Michelle Williams, Thomas Kail, Maggie Brohn, Kevin Williamson, and Greg Berlanti.

“I am so excited to reunite with James, Michelle, Katie, Joshua, and our Dawson’s Creek’ family for such a special night, shared Williamson. Dawson’s Creek changed my life. What began as a personal story about a young man and his friends navigating their way through the challenges of life became so much more than I ever dreamed. It created an enduring fandom and legacy all over the world. I am so honored to be a part of it and to support our beautiful friend, James, as we continue to navigate our way through life and its many challenges."

Dawson's Creek is an American teen drama television series about the fictional lives of a close-knit group of friends beginning in high school and continuing in college that ran from 1998 to 2003. The show was created by Kevin Williamson and debuted on The WB on January 20, 1998, and ended on May 14, 2003. During the series, 128 episodes of Dawson's Creek aired over six seasons.