DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Recoups Investment Off-Broadway

The production will close on January 13.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

The hit off-Broadway revival of John Patrick Shanley's Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, starring Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott, has recouped its initial investment after the recently extended 11-week run, which included only 15 previews and 71 performances.

Danny and the Deep Blue Sea is directed by Jeff Ward, in his stage directorial debut, and movement is by Bobbi Jene Smith and Or Schraiber. Performances began at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street) on Monday, October 30, with the final performance this weekend, Saturday, January 13.

John Patrick Shanley is one of the most celebrated dramatists of his generation. His accolades include an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for the film Moonstruck and the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award for his play, Doubt: A Parable. The original production of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea premiered off-Broadway at Circle in the Square Theatre Downtown in 1984 starring June Stein and John Turturro (who won an Obie Award for his performance). Danny was Shanley's second produced play. More than 20 of his plays have premiered off-Broadway.

Danny and the Deep Blue Sea features scenic design by Scott Pask, lighting design by John Torres, costume design by Arianne Phillips, and sound design by Kate Marvin.



