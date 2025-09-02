DANCES WITH WOLVES Actor Graham Greene Passes Away at 73

Audio brought to you by:

Graham Greene, a Canadian First Nations actor, best known for his Oscar nominated performance in Dances with Wolves, passed away on September 1 at the age of 73.

Greene first appeared on screen in 1979 in an episode of the Canadian drama series The Great Detective. His first film appearance was in 1983's Running Brave.

Following his Oscar-nominated turn in Dances with Wolves, Greene appeared in Maverick (1994), Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995), The Green Mile (1999), The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009), Molly’s Game (2017) and more.

On television, Greene appeared in Paramount+'s 1883 and Tulsa King. Additional TV credits include Wolf Lake, Defiance, Marvel’s Echo, American Gods and many more.

Greene also appeared on stage in productions at the Native Earth Performing Arts, the Stratford Shakespeare Festival, and more.