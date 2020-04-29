Dance Captain Dance Attack
DANCE CAPTAIN DANCE ATTACK: Can-Can-Can You Keep Up with the MOULIN ROUGE Choreography?

Article Pixel Apr. 29, 2020  

Put on your dancing shoes, because DANCE CAPTAIN DANCE ATTACK is back! Join your Broadway buddy, Ben Cameron (Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Broadway Sessions), as he goes into the studio to learn original Broadway choreography from the folks who know it best... the dance captains!

Viewers are encouraged to learn the choreography along with Ben and the dance captains in this fast paced, often hysterical, look into the world of some of Broadway's hardest working players.

In this latest episode (filmed in early March), Ben is can-canning his way through the choreography of Moulin Rouge! The Musical with the help of Karli Dinardo. Use your quarantine time to learn the moves! Can you keep?

Now it's your turn to be the star! Gather your dance troupe, theatre group, friends, family, glee club, show choir, fellow dancers, singers actors, dreamers etc. and film yourselves performing the learned choreography at your school, church, studio, theater, grocery store, barnyard (wherever the spirit moves you), post it on Instagram, and tag @officialbroadwayworld and #DCDA. Get creative and get ready to sweat, laugh and have a DANCE ATTACK!!!

