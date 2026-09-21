Photos: Sophia Anne Caruso and the Cast of MEMOIRS OF AMOROUS GENTLEMEN Meet the Press

The cast and creative team of Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen recently met the press ahead of the musical’s Off-Broadway premiere. At the event, Sophia Anne Caruso performed “Immured,” a song written by Duncan Sheik. Check out photos below.

It was announced Friday that Sheik had passed away at the age of 56, just days before the musical is set to begin performances. Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen features music and lyrics by the Tony and Grammy Award-winning composer and a book by Leah Nanako Winkler.

Based on the manga by Moyoco Anno, the production is directed and choreographed by Tony, Olivier and Emmy Award winner Rob Ashford. Performances will begin Friday, September 25 at The Night Egg, a new venue located inside the Culture Club at 530 W. 27th Street. Opening night is scheduled for Thursday, October 15, with performances continuing through Sunday, January 3, 2027.

Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen follows Colette, a witty young dreamer in 20th-century Paris who discovers her power through writing. While working at an elusive maison close called Night Egg, she begins documenting the fantasies, confessions and private sorrows of her eccentric clients, transforming herself from object to observer and turning their perversions into art.

As Colette develops her independence, she remains caught in a destructive attachment to Léon, her childhood love, whose hold on her blurs the line between devotion and self-destruction.

The production is described as the first Japanese manga to be adapted into an English-language American musical. Anno’s Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen was serialized from 2013 to 2018 and later published as a two-volume collection. It received the Excellence Award at the Japan Media Arts Festival in 2020.

The musical features music supervision and vocal and incidental music arrangements by Or Matias. The creative team includes Scott Pask as scenic designer, Catherine Zuber as Costume Designer, Brian Tovar as lighting designer, Cody Spencer as sound designer and Tom Watson as hair and wig designer. Casting is by The Telsey Office and Patrick Goodwin, CSA.

The Night Egg takes its name from the club featured in Anno’s manga. The Culture Club space was previously home to the Twilo nightclub and Sleep No More.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

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