Cynthia Erivo Joins Peacock's POKER FACE Season 2

Cynthia Erivo, the Tony Award winner and star of the upcoming Wicked movie, will guest star in the second season of Peacock's Poker Face, Variety reports. Other guest stars for the upcoming season include Margo Martindale, BJ Novak, Giancarlo Esposito, Katie Holmes, Gaby Hoffmann, Kumal Nanjiani, Sherry Cola, Kevin Corrigan, Ben Marshall, and Katherine Narducci.

Erivo made her Broadway debut reprising her starring role as 'Celie' in the critically acclaimed revival of "The Color Purple." She first played the role in 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory and her performance on Broadway earned her several awards, including the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical. Erivo is also a two-time Academy Award nominee for her leading performance and original song for the film Harriet. She will next be seen as Elphaba in the highly-anticipated Wicked movie.

Poker Face is a 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series following Natasha Lyonne's Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can't help but solve.

The first season, led by Lyonne, featured a plethora of guest stars including Adrien Brody, Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Michael Hall, Charles Melton, Chelsea Frei, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, Clea Duvall, Colton Ryan, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Jack Alcott, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Leslie Silva, Lil Rel Howery, Luis Guzmán, Megan Suri, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, Nick Nolte, Reed Birney, Rhea Perlman, Ron Perlman, Rowan Blanchard, S. Epatha Merkerson, Shane Paul McGhie, Simon Helberg, Stephanie Hsu, Tim Blake Nelson and Tim Meadows. It premiered in 2023.