Cuartetango to Premiere THE RITES OF LOVE at Chapel of the Good Shepherd

Suarez Paz Tango & PIAZZOLLA 100 celebrate the International Day of Tango with the world premiere of The Rites of Love at the acoustically superior historic Chapel of the Good Shepherd on Roosevelt Island.

The unique multidisciplinary program features the world premiere of The Rites of Love, a new composition by Leonardo Suarez-Paz performed by the two-time Grammy-nominated Cuartetango String Quartet, along with special appearances by members of Cuartetango Music & Dance Co., Nuevo Tango Ballet and a post-concert milonga to the music of Suarez Paz TANGO Orchestra.

Leonardo Suarez-Paz follows in the footsteps of his mentor, Astor Piazzolla-the revolutionary Argentine-born, New York-raised composer who pioneered the creation of new tango. Described by Wynton Marsalis as a "virtuoso extraordinaire on the violin," Suarez-Paz creates an "ingenious musical concept" (The Day, CT) with Cuartetango, a quartet that "personifies and embodies the authentic spirit of Tango" (Latin Grammy).

In The Rites of Love, a four-movement journey from pain to joy, Suarez-Paz advocates for freedom of expression and the right to love without fear. The evening's program also features nuevo tango works for string quartet and bandoneon, with special guests Rodolfo Zanetti on bandoneon, the Nuevo Tango Ballet, and artists from the Cuartetango Music & Dance Co. The concert will conclude with a mini-milonga, inviting the audience to dance tango to live music.

Cuartetango String Quartet has been celebrated on prominent stages, including Lincoln Center, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Chautauqua Institution, live at the Latin Grammy Awards, and Teatro Colon Opera House in Buenos Aires. The award-winning ensemble features Leonardo Suarez-Paz (violin I, voice, director), Francisco Salazar (violin II), Jon Weber (viola), and Danny Miller (violoncello).

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

DATE: Saturday, December 14, 2024

TIME: 6:30 PM ET Concert; 7:30 PM ET Milonga

LOCATION: The Chapel of the Good Shepherd, 543 Main Street, New York, NY 10044

Cuartetango String Quartet is part of a multidisciplinary nuevo tango project, PIAZZOLLA 100. This premiere of The Rites of Love is made possible by funding from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA), Lower Manhattan Cultural Council (LMCC), and support from the New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA). Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to PIAZZOLLA 100 to help support new works & public programs.