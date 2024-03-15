Crossroads Live Will Produce Non-Equity DEAR EVAN HANSEN Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwayWorld has learned that the new non-equity touring productions of Dear Evan Hansen will be produced by Crossroads Live North America. Crossroads entered the US touring market after acquiring longtime North American and International Touring Company Troika Entertainment, best known for their long-running National Tours of Cats.

The Dear Evan Hansen tour currently has dates scheduled in 2024, including Houston, Dallas, Minneapolis / St. Paul, and various dates in Florida.

Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson (Fosse/Verdon), a score by Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre on Broadway December 4th, 2016. It went on to win six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards. The production's Equity/first national tour ended its run July 2023.

Casting, creative teams, and complete touring dates will be announced at a later date.