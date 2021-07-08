Costumes From FROZEN, WICKED, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and Many More Will Be Displayed in New Exhibit in Times Square

The Costume Industry Coalition will launch a new exhibit this summer in the heart of Times Square, showcasing costumes from Broadway shows such as Wicked, Frozen Dear Evan Hansen, and many more. The exhibition will also feature costumes from off-Broadway, National Tours, as well as television and film.

Showstoppers! Spectacular Costumes from Stage & Screen will open to the public on August 5, 2021 and run for a limited eight-week engagement through September 26, 2021 at 234 West 42nd Street. Designed by the award-winning international exhibition firm Thinc Design, the 20,000 square foot space will spotlight the incredible and oftentimes under-recognized costume contributions to the entertainment industry, pull back the curtain on the hundreds of costuming experts who create, supply and care for them, and infuse much-needed vitality back into the Theatre District.

Tickets are on sale now and are available at ShowstoppersNYC.com. All proceeds will raise money for the Costume Industry Coalition Recovery Fund, which remains one of the hardest hit sectors of the entertainment industry.

Confirmed displays include costumes from Broadway, Off Broadway and National Tours, including A Soldier's Play, Aladdin, Chicago, Come From Away, The Cher Show, Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen, Golden Child, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Lion King, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Mrs. Doubtfire, The Phantom of the Opera, SIX, Wicked; TV's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Dickinson" and "Saturday Night Live"; Film's Respect and No Time to Die, along with costumes from the dance world (including American Ballet Theatre, the Martha Graham Dance Company, New York City Ballet and San Francisco Ballet), Opera, Disney World, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, Broadway Bares and more.

Brian Blythe of John Kristiansen New York, Inc. and a founding member of the CIC, is heavily involved in the planning. "We've been overwhelmed with the amount of support we have received since we launched the Costume Industry Coalition in June of last year," Blythe said. "While so many parts of the entertainment industry are announcing reopening plans, the majority of our members continue to feel the impact of being mostly dormant for more than a year. The generosity of our partners, donors and clients -- who are lending us over 100 amazing costumes - will not only be a wonderful way to raise money for our Recovery Fund, but will help showcase our talented workforce of costuming experts."

Formerly the home of Modell's, Thinc Design will transform the Times Square space into an immersive maze. As guests make their way through the exhibit, they will get to see up close the detail and craftsmanship typically only seen far away on stage or screen. Costume makers and experts will be on-site demonstrating their techniques and skills and interacting with guests, and multimedia elements will provide a rare opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at the process.

For more information and to purchase tickets to this special event, visit ShowstoppersNYC.com.