Corey Wallace to Perform at Harlem Jazz Series in August

Corey A. Wallace will bring his trombone artistry to the Harlem Jazz Series on August 1st, 2025, at 7:00 PM! The performance will take place on Mount Morris Ascension Presbyterian Church.

From sharing stages with legends like Terence Blanchard, Roy Hargrove, and Robert Glasper to leading his acclaimed DUBtet through 160+ shows at Smalls Jazz Club, Corey represents the very best of contemporary jazz excellence. His Grammy-nominated work and recognition as a Rising Star Trombonist in DownBeat Magazine's Critics Poll speaks to his incredible dedication to the craft.

This is more than just a performance - it's a celebration of Black American Music and the rich cultural traditions that continue to evolve through artists like Corey. Whether you know him from Broadway's biggest stages (Hadestown, MJ the Musical) or his work with hip-hop royalty like Ms. Lauryn Hill and Black Thought, you're in for an unforgettable evening of musical storytelling.