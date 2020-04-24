ContemporaryMusicalTheatre.com Will Host a Virtual Concert Benefiting ASTEP

ContemporaryMusicalTheatre.com is producing a 70-minute virtual concert on Thursday, April 30 at 8 PM (EST) featuring live performances by Broadway performers and songwriters alike as a benefit for Artists Striving to End Poverty (ASTEP).

Hosted by Laura Josepher and David Sisco, the concert will feature songs by Rick Bassett & Jessica Fleitman (THE AVERAGE-SIZED MERMAID), Alayna Bridge (IN BETWEEN), Carl Danielsen (BRINGING FIRE), Tom Gualtieri & David Sisco ("Draw the Circle Wide"), Tor Hyams & Lisa St. Lou (STEALING TIME), Janine McGuire & Arri Simon (BORDERS), Andy Monroe (THE KID), Adam Overett (POPESICAL), Will Reynolds (RADIOACTIVE), Curtis Rhodes & Leslie Becker (A PROPER PLACE), Katya Stanislavskaya (GOING SOUTH), Michael Wartofsky (THE MAN IN MY HEAD), and Clay Zambo (GREENBRIER GHOST). Performers will be announced shortly.

Registration for the concert is free (click here [https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAsd-6rrjorG9KkbZm5IePQbSXkq1vJsaMv]), but a donation to support Artists Striving to End Poverty is suggested. ASTEP was conceived by Broadway Musical Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Juilliard students to transform the lives of youth using the most powerful tool they had: their art. Today, ASTEP connects performing and visual artists with youth from underserved communities in the U.S. and around the world to awaken their imaginations, foster critical thinking, and help them break the cycle of poverty. Donations to the organization can be made by clicking here [https://astep.org/#section-pricing].

For over six years, ContemporaryMusicalTheatre.com has been the largest online database of contemporary musical theatre writers and songs. They represent over 180 writers and 600 songs, all searchable by voice and song type. Over 90% of the songs on the site are not published elsewhere, providing performers with well-crafted, under-performed repertoire. Since launching their e-commerce platform in 2016, owners David Sisco and Laura Josepher have doubled sheet music sales for their writers, who receive 100% of the profits from their sales (the only company to do this). The site offers 3-day, 1-month, and annual subscriptions in addition to institutional memberships. To find out more, click here [https://www.contemporarymusicaltheatre.com/subscribe]





