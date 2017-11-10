Constantine Maroulis, Max Von Essen, and More to Lead 6th Annual SPARKLE: AN ALL-STAR HOLIDAY CONCERT

Haul out the holly and put up the tree because the annual star-studded holiday event SPARKLE: An All-Star Holiday Concert returns to New York City on Sunday, December 3rd for its 6th consecutive year, once again benefiting the programs and services of The Actors Fund (www.actorsfund.org). This one-night-only extravaganza, produced and hosted by TV personality Scott Nevins (Bravo's The People's Couch), will take place at The Cutting Room (44 E 32nd St.) at 7:30pm, featuring another high-wattage star power cast filled with some of today's hottest performers from the worlds of Broadway, television, film and the music industry! Seating is very limited for this exclusive event and tickets will sell out quickly.

The all-star cast is lead by four Tony Award nominees: Constantine Maroulis ("American Idol," Rock of Ages), Max von Essen (An American in Paris, Evita, Les Miserables), Saycon Sengbloh (ABC's "Scandal," Eclipsed) and Charl Brown (Motown: the musical), plus Drama League Award nominee Eden Espinosa (Brooklyn, Wicked), one of the stars of CBS' hit show "Madam Secretary" and the Jersey Boys film, Erich Bergen, two-time Drama Desk Award nominee, celebrity vocal impressionist and YouTube sensation Christina Bianco ("The Ellen Degeneres Show," Forbidden Broadway), from NBC's "The Voice," Katrina Rose (Hairspray), original cast member of the TONY Award winning musical Jersey Boys, Daniel Reichard (The Midtown Men), Recording artist Shayna Steele (Hairspray, RENT, Jesus Christ Superstar), Broadway's Nick Adams (Priscilla: Queen of the Desert, Wicked, A Chorus Line), Kevin Smith Kirkwood (Kinky Boots), Marty Thomas (Wicked, Xanadu), and Erin Quill (Avenue Q - Original Broadway Company), a special performance by the The Doo Wop Project, and more! The evening will once again be produced and hosted by TV personality Scott Nevins (Bravo's "The People's Couch," "truTV Presents: World's Dumbest...") with Benjamin Rauhala serving as Music Director and Arranger. *Cast is subject to change without notice.

"It's always so thrilling for me to put together another group of incredibly talented friends to help get everyone into the spirit of the season while we raise money for this amazing organization that has done so much for so many within our own community" says Producer and Host Scott Nevins. "I love that Sparkle has become a holiday tradition for so many in the New York area, and that each year the show just gets bigger and better!"

General Admission Tickets for the show are $65 each; VIP Tickets (which include premium seating and a post-show VIP Meet & Greet) are $100 each.

Doors open at 6:30pm. There is a $20 min per person as a full dinner and bar menu will be available. To purchase tickets or to get more information about the evening, please visit www.purplepass.com/SparkleNYC.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

