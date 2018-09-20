Confirmed! Lily James and Gillian Anderson to Go Toe to Toe in West End ALL ABOUT EVE

Sonia Friedman Productions and Fox Stage Productions have today announced the world premiere of Ivo van Hove's highly anticipated stage production of the 1950 Twentieth Century Fox film All About Eve.

The much acclaimed film, based on Mary Orr's original play "The Wisdom of Eve", remains the only film to receive four female acting nominations. The Emmy Award-winning Gillian Anderson (X-Files, The Fall, A Streetcar Named Desire) will return to the stage alongside Lily James (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Downton Abbey, Romeo and Juliet). BAFTA Award-winner Monica Dolan will join the cast in the role of Karen, alongside Sheila Reid as Birdie and Rhashan Stone as Lloyd with performances running from 2nd February at the West End's Noël Coward Theatre. Further casting to be announced soon.

Ivo van Hove's direction will be accompanied by set and lighting design from Jan Versweyveld, costume design by An D'Huys and music from double Mercury Prize-winner PJ Harvey, alongside Tom Gibbons' sound design. Casting is by Julia Horan CDG.

Tickets will go onsale from 10am on 28th September 2018 with presale from 10am Wednesday 26th September.

"Fasten your seat belts. It's going to be a bumpy night."

Margo Channing. Legend. True star of the theatre. The spotlight is hers, always has been. But now there's Eve. Her biggest fan. Young, beautiful Eve. The golden girl, the girl next door. But you know all about Eve...don't you...?

Ivo van Hove directs Gillian Anderson and Lily James in his new adaptation of All About Eve, a razor-sharp, unsettling exposé of the eternal obsession at the heart of show-business. Lifting the curtain on a world of jealousy and ambition, this new production, from one of the world's most innovative theatre directors, asks why our fascination with celebrity, youth and identity never seems to get old.

Gillian Anderson (Margo) is an award-winning film, television and theatre actress who won an Emmy, a Golden Globe and two Screen Actors' Guild awards for her role as 'Special Agent Dana Scully' in the TV series The X-Files.

Her further television credits include critically acclaimed Bleak House (BBC), BAFTA-winning mini-series Great Expectations (BBC), BAFTA-nominated thriller The Fall (BBC), Hannibal (NBC), American Gods (Starz) and the acclaimed mini-series War & Peace (BBC). In 2019 she will play Jean in Netflix's 8-parter, Sex Education (Netflix).

On stage, Gillian performed at the Young Vic Theatre as Blanche Dubois in Tennessee Williams' A Streetcar Named Desire, which relocated to St Ann's Warehouse in New York and for which she was nominated for an Olivier Award and won Best Actress at the Evening Standard Awards.

Other UK theatre credits include What The Night Is For (Pinter Theatre); The Sweetest Swing In Baseball (Royal Court Theatre) and A Doll's House (Donmar Warehouse) in 2009 for which she earned her first Olivier nomination.

Gillian's film credits include The House of Mirth (Granada Productions); The Mighty Celt (BBC Films); The Last King of Scotland (Film 4); Johnny English Reborn(Universal); Shadow Dancer (Paramount); Sold (2016); Viceroy's House (20th Century Fox) and Crooked House (Sony). Gillian's latest films have been The Spy Who Dumped Me (Lionsgate) and The Sunlit Night which will be released in 2019.

Lily James (Eve) graduated from Guildhall School of Music and Drama in 2010. Her breakout film role was the iconic 'Cinderella' in Disney's award-winning worldwide hit adaptation directed by Kenneth Branagh.

Lily was most recently seen in Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! (Universal) alongside Meryl Streep, playing 'Young Donna'. She also appeared in The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (Studio Canal). Lily's further film credits include 'Elizabeth Nel' in Darkest Hour (Working Title) opposite Gary Oldman, and 'Debora' in Baby Driver (Working Title) alongside Jamie Foxx and Jon Hamm.

Lily's most notable TV credits include 'Lady Rose' in Golden Globe and BAFTA winning period drama Downton Abbey (ITV), and 'Natasha Rostova' in the much-heralded War & Peace (BBC).

For stage, Lily played 'Juliet' in Kenneth Branagh's acclaimed Romeo and Juliet (Garrick Theatre). Further theatre credits include Vernon God Little (Young Vic Theatre) directed by Rufus Norris, and 'Desdemona' in Daniel Evans' stage production of Othello (The Crucible, Sheffield).

Monica Dolan is a BAFTA award-winning actress whose work spans stage, television and film. Highlights include Rosemary West in Appropriate Adult (ITV) for which she won a BAFTA, Janet in Witness for the Prosecution (Mammoth Screen), and Tracey Pritchard in W1A (BBC).

Most recently Monica has been seen as Peggy O'Dowd in Vanity Fair (ITV), and Marion in A Very English Scandal (BBC) opposite Hugh Grant.

Further TV credits include Inside No. 9 (BBC), The Casual Vacancy (BBC/HBO), Wolf Hall (BBC), and Call the Midwife (BBC).

For stage, Monica appeared in self-penned B*EASTS (Bush Theatre), Plaques & Tangles, The Twits, Birth of a Nation (Royal Court), King Lear, Seagull (Royal Shakespeare Company), Macbeth (Out of Joint), She Stoops to Conquer, A Laughing Matter (Royal National Theatre/Out of Joint) and The Walls (Royal National Theatre).

Sheila Reid spent 7 years in Laurence Olivier's first permanent company at the Old Vic Theatre, playing, amongst many parts, Bianca in his Othello and Natasha in The Three Sisters - both subsequently filmed. She is a founder member of the Actors Company and spent two seasons with the RSC; notably as the nurse in Romeo and Juliet, Putana in Tis Pity She's a Whore and Queen Margaret in Richard III.

Theatre credits also include an Olivier Award-nomination for When I Was A Girl I Used To Scream And Shout (Whitehall Theatre), My Mother Said I Never Should(Royal Court), The Importance Of Being Ernest (Haymarket), Pornography (Tricycle), Into The Woods (Donmar), Filomena (Almeida) and more recently Rasheeda Speaking (Trafalgar Studios), Silver Linings (English Touring Theatre), Pericles (Shakespeare's Globe) and Maurice's Jubilee (Edinburgh Festival / UK tour). She is currently in rehearsals for Troilus & Cressida at The RSC.

Ingmar Bergman cast her in his film The Touch, having directed her in Hedda Gabler at the National Theatre. Other films include Brazil, The Winter Guest, Five Days One Summer and, most recently, the short multi award winning O Be Joyful.

She is probably best known on TV as Madge, in the comedy series Benidorm. Other television includes Call The Midwife Christmas special 2014, three series of Doctor Who, Father Brown, Humans III, Psychobitches . She was most recently scene in Murder on The Blackpool Express, and has just wrapped on its sequel, Death On Tyne.

Ivo van Hove has been director of Toneelgroep Amsterdam since 2001. From 1998 to 2004, he was Artistic Director the Holland Festival, presenting a varied selection of international theatre, music, opera and dance.

Ivo's theatre credits include the upcoming theatrical adaptation of Hanya Yanagihara's A Little Life (International Theatre, Amsterdam); Network (The Cort Theatre, Broadway); starring Bryan Cranston; Network and Hedda Gabler (National Theatre); A View from the Bridge (Young Vic/Wyndham Theatre/Lyceum Theatre, Broadway); The Crucible (Walter Kerr Theatre, Broadway); Lazarus (King's Cross Theatre/New York Theatre Workshop, Broadway); and Visconti's The Damned (La Comédie-Française, Paris/The Park Avenue Armory, New York).

Ivo has been awarded two Olivier Awards and two Tony Awards for A View from the Bridge; two Obie Awards for More Stately Mansions and Hedda Gabler. In addition, Ivo is also Chevalier dans l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres in France and King Filip of Belgium awarded him Commander of the Order of the Crown.

Additional directing credits include Angels in America, Roman Tragedies, Kings of War, Opening Night, Taming of the Shrew, Scenes from a Marriage, Othello, The Miser, Mourning Becomes Electra, Long Day's Journey into Night and The Fountainhead (all Toneelgroep Amsterdam).

