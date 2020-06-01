Concierge Content to Begin Production in New York City This July

Local Emmy Award Winning Production Company, Concierge Content led by Executive Producer Dave Marken aims to move ahead with a full fledged production in NYC starting late July, with Pre Production to begin later this month.

Concierge Content, a company known for mostly short form spots, TV Pilots and International Production Services has signed on with the South Korean company "English Egg" to shoot a new educational campaign in NYC - aimed at aiding South Korean Students to learn English in a series of scripted and musical scenes.

English Egg has stated that it intends for the educational campaign to have the feel of the Netflix hit show "John Mulaney and The Sack Lunch Bunch."

The cast will mostly be made up of child actors and a handful of adults - most who will be cast from the Broadway Community - given the extent of dancing and singing involved in the production.

Concierge Content has remained active during lockdown, producing the No Kid Hungry benefit concert "Rocking For Relief," which included a star studded line up - including many members of the Broadway Community - such as Patti Murin (Frozen), Nina Lafarga (Frozen, In The Heights), Lily Brooks O'Briant (Matilda), Madison Lagares (School Of Rock / On Your Feet), Constantine Maroulis (Rock of Ages/ Jekyll & Hyde), Jenna Rubaii and Tommy McDowell from the National Tour of Jesus Christ Superstar, and many more.



Executive Producer Dave Marken cautiously expressed excitement for getting back to work - not just for himself but for the long list of vendors, crew, cast and agencies that have been out of work for more than three months.

"We fully intend to follow all government and industry issued protocols and are of course putting safety of all those involved at the top of the list," exclaimed Marken. As things continue to evolve, we will adapt accordingly.

"We're looking at innovative ways to ensure minimal contact between crew and cast. The company has already enlisted a Covid 19 Certified Hair and Makeup Artist (Certified through Barbicide) to ensure above and beyond sanitation methods. Every actor involved will have their own kit (an industry first) where every palette, brush, hair product, will be individualized to each cast member. Many products will be one time use disposable items. Makeup chairs will be sprayed down after each occupant.

Other measures include spraying the set every hour with medical grade sanitizer which can kill any potential enclosed bacteria within seconds, having dedicated staff to consistently cleaning and wiping down of equipment, tables, chairs, props, etc. Staff will be required to wear masks and gloves throughout each shoot day - with them being changed constantly.

"We're even looking at creative camera angles to try our best to keep actor's close interaction to a minimum," stated Marken. Catering will be provided by What's The Kitch Inc, which is leading the industry by reinventing how food is prepared, packaged and served. The serve yourself buffet normally seen on sets will be nowhere in sight. In fact- lunch orders for each cast member and crew will be taken the day before to ensure contactless dining.

The company is still assembling the creative and production staff and encourages anyone looking to get back to work to reach out. This is a non-union shoot.

Related Articles