Concert To Support Ukraine Presented By John Zorn and The New School's College Of Performing Arts

John Zorn and The New School's College of Performing Arts today announced a concert to benefit the many qualified organizations providing critical support and relief to those impacted by the conflict in Ukraine. The company encourages everyone to donate the original ticket price of $50 and more if you are able, directly to the following organizations or an organization of your own choice:

Save the Children

International Rescue Committee

Razom



Please note: reserved seats will be released to a waitlist at the conclusion of the first performance (approximately 20 minutes after the performance begins).

Audience members must show proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination series (and booster if eligible), ID, and remain masked at all times.

Program:

Laurie Anderson and John Zorn Duo

Laurie Anderson: Violin, Voice, Electronics

John Zorn: Sax

Philip Glass Solo

Philip Glass: Piano

New Masada Quartet

John Zorn: Sax

Julian Lage: Guitar

Scott Colley: Bass

Kenny Wollesen: Drums

Sofia Rei

Sofia Rei: Voice

Leo Genovese: Piano

Julian Lage Trio

Julian Lage: Guitar

Scott Colley: Bass

Kenny Wollesen: Drums

Joe Lovano and Dave Douglas: Sound Prints

Joe Lovano: Sax

Dave Douglas: Trumpet

Lawrence Fields: Piano

Peter Slavov: Bass

Dan Weiss: Drums

When:

Friday, March 11, 7:30 PM

Where:

The Auditorium at 66 W. 12th Street, New York, NY, 10011

Tickets:

The College of Performing Arts at The New School (CoPA) was formed in 2015 and draws together the iconic Mannes School of Music, the legendary School of Jazz and Contemporary Music, and the ground-breaking School of Drama. With each school contributing its unique culture of creative excellence, the College of Performing Arts is a hub for cross-disciplinary collaboration, bold experimentation, innovative education, and world-class performances.

The over 1,100 students at CoPA are actors, performers, writers, improvisers, creative technologists, entrepreneurs, composers, arts managers, and multidisciplinary artists who believe in the transformative power of the arts for all people. Students and faculty at CoPA collaborate with colleagues across The New School in a wide array of disciplines, from the visual arts and fashion design, to the social sciences, public policy, advocacy, and more.



The curriculum at CoPA is dynamic, inclusive, and responsive to the changing arts and culture landscape. New degrees and coursework, like the new graduate degrees for Performer-Composers and Artist Entrepreneurs are designed to challenge highly skilled artists to experiment, innovate, and engage with the past, present, and future of their artforms. New York City's Greenwich Village provides the backdrop for the College of Performing Arts, which is housed at Arnhold Hall on West 13th Street and the historic Westbeth Artists Community on Bank Street.