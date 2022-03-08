Concert To Support Ukraine Presented By John Zorn and The New School's College Of Performing Arts
John Zorn and The New School's College of Performing Arts today announced a concert to benefit the many qualified organizations providing critical support and relief to those impacted by the conflict in Ukraine. The company encourages everyone to donate the original ticket price of $50 and more if you are able, directly to the following organizations or an organization of your own choice:
Save the Children
International Rescue Committee
Razom
Audience members must show proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination series (and booster if eligible), ID, and remain masked at all times.
Program:
Laurie Anderson and John Zorn Duo
Laurie Anderson: Violin, Voice, Electronics
John Zorn: Sax
Philip Glass Solo
Philip Glass: Piano
New Masada Quartet
John Zorn: Sax
Julian Lage: Guitar
Scott Colley: Bass
Kenny Wollesen: Drums
Sofia Rei
Sofia Rei: Voice
Leo Genovese: Piano
Julian Lage Trio
Julian Lage: Guitar
Scott Colley: Bass
Kenny Wollesen: Drums
Joe Lovano and Dave Douglas: Sound Prints
Joe Lovano: Sax
Dave Douglas: Trumpet
Lawrence Fields: Piano
Peter Slavov: Bass
Dan Weiss: Drums
When:
Friday, March 11, 7:30 PM
Where:
The Auditorium at 66 W. 12th Street, New York, NY, 10011
Tickets:
Free with registration. Please note: reserved seats will be released to a waitlist at the conclusion of the first performance (approximately 20 minutes after the performance begins).
The College of Performing Arts at The New School (CoPA) was formed in 2015 and draws together the iconic Mannes School of Music, the legendary School of Jazz and Contemporary Music, and the ground-breaking School of Drama. With each school contributing its unique culture of creative excellence, the College of Performing Arts is a hub for cross-disciplinary collaboration, bold experimentation, innovative education, and world-class performances.
The over 1,100 students at CoPA are actors, performers, writers, improvisers, creative technologists, entrepreneurs, composers, arts managers, and multidisciplinary artists who believe in the transformative power of the arts for all people. Students and faculty at CoPA collaborate with colleagues across The New School in a wide array of disciplines, from the visual arts and fashion design, to the social sciences, public policy, advocacy, and more.
The curriculum at CoPA is dynamic, inclusive, and responsive to the changing arts and culture landscape. New degrees and coursework, like the new graduate degrees for Performer-Composers and Artist Entrepreneurs are designed to challenge highly skilled artists to experiment, innovate, and engage with the past, present, and future of their artforms. New York City's Greenwich Village provides the backdrop for the College of Performing Arts, which is housed at Arnhold Hall on West 13th Street and the historic Westbeth Artists Community on Bank Street.