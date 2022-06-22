Concept Album For THE LAST MATCH, Featuring Ramin Karimloo, Will Be Released This Year

The producing team for The Last Match: A Pro- Wrestling Rock Musical announced its show will get a World Premiere Concept Album on Think Big Picture Records.

The album will feature Iranian born actor and international star, Ramin Karimloo (Funny Girl, Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera) in the title role of Ben Vengeance along with former WWE Writer turned actor Phil Blechman, Amber Ardolino (Hamilton, Rock of Ages), Heather Jane Rolff (Shrek the Musical), Ryan Gregory Thurman ( Papermill Playhouse), Sam Zeller (Peter Pan) and Sylvana Joyce (Sylvana Joyce & the Moment). The album will be produced by Jeremiah James (It Happened in Key West the Musical), Janine Lee Papio (Think Big Picture Records), Tommy Fierro (80's Wrestling Con (ISPW Wrestling ) with Rachael Murray (Broadway Bounty Hunter) serving as Executive Producer.

The double-sided single will be released on July 11th in advance of the full album Release. This will coincide with the late summer launch of the Pro-Wrestling concert version of The Last Match in late August 2022, to be directed by Chad Austin, Artistic Director, The Abingdon Theatre Company.

The Last Match: A Pro-Wrestling Rock Musical features Book and Lyrics by Jason Huza (It happened in Key West the Musical) Book, Lyrics and Music by Sylvana Joyce and C.R. Smith (Sylvana Joyce & the Moment); and Book and Original concept by Jeremiah James and is produced by Rachael Murray, Jeremiah James, Tommy Fierro, Larissa Klinger, Dan Fenaughty, Phil Blechman and Marylou Rothfuss.

Billed as a Pro- Wrestling Event, that happens to be an immersive Rock Musical, The Last Match tells the story of Ben Vengeance, who has been professional wrestling's biggest star for years on the night of his last match. With the weight of his legacy, the future of the wrestling organization, and the prospects of a peaceful retirement with his wife, Jenny, a wrestling star in her own right, on his shoulders, the evening promises to be anything but a quiet ride off into the sunset. "The Last Match", just like the world of pro wrestling, is chock full of colorful, bombastic entertainment. Mixing theater, rock, and live wrestling, this isn't your grandparent's typical musical- unless your grandparents are total rockstars!

"The Last Match is fully immersive e a Pro-Wrestling, Rock Musical written by wrestling fans, for wrestling fans"- Jeremiah James

For more information on The Last Match visit www.thelastmatchmusical.com