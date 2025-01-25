Composers Concordance to Present PRISM in February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Sunday, February 23rd, 2025 at 7pm, Composers Concordance will present 'Prism,' a concert event inspired by Tango music and more. Violinist Machiko Ozawa and pianist Jai Jeffryes reunite at Steel Wig Music to perform compositions by Graciela Carriquí, Jai Jeffryes, Makia Matsumura, Lee McClure, Machiko Ozawa, Astor Piazzolla, Brian Tidwell and Gene Pritsker.

Featured compositions include 'Prism Sonata' by Gene Pritsker, reexamining and reimagining the sonata allegro form and Lee McClure's 'Duet For Violin & Piano'.

The concert will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page here.

Staying in rotation for 41 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, it requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, and Seth Boustead. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.