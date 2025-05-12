Composers Concordance to Present CHARLIE AND THE COMPOSERS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Friday, June 6th, 2025 at 7pm at The Ellington Room at Manhattan Plaza, Composers Concordance will resent a unique concert event entitled 'Charlie and the Composers.' The acclaimed clarinetist Charles Neidich performs new compositions in duets with composers Lynn Bechtold, Kitty Brazelton, Dan Cooper, Debra Kaye, Stefania de Kenessey, Eugene W. McBride, Ginka Mizuki, Audrey Morse, Charles Neidich, Gene Pritsker, and William Schimmel.

Featured on the program are Gene Pritsker's 'Bluesatins', Debra Kaye's 'Dialogues with the Distant Mountains,' and William Schimmel's 'Have Mersey on Rio!' Other highlights include Ginka Mizuki's 'Kissako' for clarinet and tea ceremony.

Charles Neidich has gained worldwide recognition as one of the most mesmerizing virtuosos on his instrument. With a tone of hypnotic beauty and a dazzling technique, Mr. Neidich has received unanimous accolades from critics and fellow musicians both in the United States and abroad; but it is his musical intelligence in scores as diverse as Mozart and Elliott Carter that have earned for Mr. Neidich a unique place among clarinetists. In the words of The New Yorker, "He's an artist of uncommon merit -- a master of his instrument and, beyond that, an interpreter who keeps listeners hanging on each phrase."

The concert will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page.

Performance Details

Composers Concordance Presents

Charlie and the Composers

Clarinetist Charles Neidich Performs

New Compositions in Duets with the Composers

Friday, June 6th, 2025, at 7pm

The Ellington Room at Manhattan Plaza

400 W 43rd St

New York, NY 10036

FREE EVENT

Facebook

Live Stream

Composers:

Lynn Bechtold, Kitty Brazelton, Dan Cooper, Debra Kaye,

Stefania de Kenessey, Eugene W. McBride, Ginka Mizuki, Audrey Morse,

Charles Neidich, Gene Pritsker, William Schimmel

​​​

Performers:

Charles Neidich - clarinet

Debra Kaye, Eugene W. McBride, Stefania de Kenessey - piano

Lynn Bechtold, Audrey Morse - violin

Kitty Brazelton - voice

William Schimmel - accordion

Gene Pritsker - guitar

Dan Cooper - bass

Michiyo Suzuki - tea ceremony