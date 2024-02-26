Composers Concordance Will Host DANCE & STORIES Next Month

On Sunday, March 17th at 5pm at St. Mark's Church in-the-Bowery, Composers Concordance will present a program entitled 'Dance & Stories.'

The program will feature the premieres of Gene Pritsker's 'The Only Game,' with a libretto by Robert Shannon FIelds, and Natasha Bogojevich's 'Pause,' choreographed and danced by Kimani Fowling and Daniel Burkholder, with costumes by Tonči Vladislavić; plus works by Seth Boustead and Dan Cooper.

The concert will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page.

Composers:

Natasha Bogojevich, Seth Boustead,

Dan Cooper, Gene Pritsker

Performers:

Lynn Bechtold - violin

Paul Cortese - viola

Mara Navas - cello

Charles Coleman - narrator​

Librettist:

Robert Shannon Fields

Dancers / Choreographers:

Kimani Fowlin

Cleo Mack

Daniel Burkholder

Stacy Yoshioka

Rock Dance Collective

Costume Designers:

Milica Paranosic - ParaStyling

Tonči Vladislavić

Staying in rotation for 40 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, it requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, and Seth Boustead. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records, co-directed by Gene Pritsker and Shanan Estreicher. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.