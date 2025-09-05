Composers Concordance Continues Season With Evan Francis and Steve Sandberg Duo

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Friday, October 3rd at 7pm, Composers Concordance will continue its 42nd season with an event featuring a powerhouse duo in concert at Manhattan Plaza's Ellington Room. The dynamic multi-woodwind virtuoso Evan Francis and piano phenom Steve Sandberg, together with special guest Frank Wagner on bass, perform a program of new compositions by Dan Cooper, Evan Francis, Eugene W. McBride, Gene Pritsker, Steve Sandberg, and Frank Wagner. The concert will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page.

NYC-based Evan Francis writes, arranges, and has performed extensively in various Latin, Jazz and Pop music scenes on both coasts. Originally from Los Angeles, he was the featured flute soloist on the Pacific Mambo Orchestra's Grammy-winning album, and in Downbeat Magazine Critics' Poll, he has been named a 'Rising Star' for six years in a row. Evan has toured and recorded in many different context. He has been a professional musician since 1998, composing and performing on saxophone, flute, clarinet, afro-latin percussion, and vocals. He has performed/recorded/toured around the world with notables like Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé, Me'shell Ndegeocello, Talib Kweli and many more. In 2019, he toured with the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical 'The Band's Visit,' which prominently featured on-stage on saxophone, flute and clarinet.

Three-time Emmy-nominated composer/pianist Steve Sandberg plays original music that masterfully blends classical, global music traditions, and jazz with the excitement of virtuosic improvisation. Steve was lead composer and musical director for Nickelodeon's landmark children's programs "Dora the Explorer" and "Go, Diego, Go!" His scoring and songwriting are informed by a lifetime of immersion in the music of many cultures. Steve was pianist, composer and arranger for Rivera's "Salsa Refugee" group, and also performed with Celia Cruz, Tito Puente, and Ruben Blades. Steve has toured with David Byrne ("Rei Momo") as keyboardist and vocalist, and was musical director for Lincoln Center's summer Brazilfest series. Steve maintains an active teaching studio in NYC, where he teaches students of all ages and levels, in person and online.