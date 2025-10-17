Complexions Contemporary Ballet Returns To The Joyce Theater In November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Complexions Contemporary Ballet will return to The Joyce Theater for its annual two-week engagement, running November 18–30, 2025. The performances mark the company’s 31st season under the direction of Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson and will feature three world premieres alongside works from its repertory.

Tickets, priced $17–$82 (including fees), are available at Joyce.org or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street in New York City.

SEASON PROGRAM

The engagement will feature three new works: Imagine Joy, a new creation by Co-Founding Artistic Director Dwight Rhoden set to Samuel Barber’s Adagio for Strings; Young Lovers by choreographer Houston Thomas, set to the music of Jeff Buckley, Tarika Blue, and MAW India; and I Got U by Co-Associate Artistic Director Joe González.

The program also includes the company debut of Rhoden’s Midnight Riff, a jazz-inspired tribute to the women of jazz featuring the music of The New York Voices, and LOVE ROCKS, set to the music of Lenny Kravitz, along with additional repertory selections.

Performances will take place November 18–30 as follows:

Week One (Nov 18–23): Tue–Wed at 7:30pm; Thu at 7pm; Fri at 7:30pm; Sat at 2pm & 7:30pm; Sun at 2pm

Week Two (Nov 25–30): Tue–Fri at 7:30pm; Sat at 2pm & 7:30pm; Sun at 2pm

A Curtain Chat will follow the Wednesday, November 19 performance, and a Family Matinee will be held on Sunday, November 23.

ABOUT COMPLEXIONS CONTEMPORARY BALLET

Founded in 1994 by Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson, Complexions Contemporary Ballet has built a reputation for redefining contemporary ballet through a hybrid vocabulary that draws on multiple traditions and cultures. The company has performed on five continents and in more than 20 countries, appearing at major venues including The Joyce Theater, Lincoln Center, Brooklyn Academy of Music, and the Bolshoi Theater. Complexions has been recognized with honors including a New York Times Critics’ Choice Award.

ABOUT The Joyce Theater

The Joyce Theater Foundation (“The Joyce,” Executive Director Linda Shelton) is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting dance artists and companies. Since opening in 1982, The Joyce has hosted over 475 U.S.-based and international dance companies and presents approximately 48 weeks of performances annually for audiences of more than 100,000.