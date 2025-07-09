Coming Up at 54 Below: Exclusive Previews from Laura & Linda Benanti and More

The summer sun is shining, but the brightest stars are getting ready to hit the stage at NYC's premiere cabaret destination, 54 Below. Enjoy previews from some of this month's performers, including Laura and Linda Benanti ("The Grass Is Always Greener"), Patti Murin ("Heart of Stone"), and Beth Leavel ("Children Will Listen"). Get your tickets today!

Laura and Linda Benanti: Mothers Know Best, feat. Billy Stritch!

July 16 - 19, 2025

Back by popular demand! Experience Tony Award® winner Laura Benanti as she joins forces with her mother, Linda, in a touchingly humorous show about mother-daughter relationships. Music direction by Billy Stritch.

Patti Murin: Here I Go Again

July 25 & 26, 2025

Patti Murin’s solo show is a hilarious, heartwarming ride through Broadway life, motherhood, and everything in between. As a Broadway star (Disney’s Frozen, Lysistrata Jones, Xanadu) and the mother to two small (and very opinionated) daughters, Patti combines hilarious stories spanning her illustrious theatre career, the absurdity of toddler logic, and the everyday struggles of balancing it all. With a mix of sharp wit, heart, and songs from across all genres, she’ll have you laughing, nodding along, and maybe even crying (she will definitely be crying). It’s the perfect night for anyone who loves Broadway, constantly wonders what it means to be a human in this world, or just really needs to hear someone else say, “You are not alone.”

Beth Leavel Sings Sondheim

July 31, 2025 - August 3, 2025

Tony Award winner Beth Leavel is back to light up the stage at 54 Below with a brand new show celebrating the great Stephen Sondheim! Beth just finished a triumphant run in Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends on Broadway. You know Beth and her show-stopping belt from such beloved Broadway hits as The Prom and The Drowsy Chaperone. After several sold out 54 Below engagements, Beth is delighted, terrified, and thrilled to now bring Sondheim’s brilliance to 54 Below. Let the storytelling begin.

And that's not all! Check out the full July lineup at 54 Below.