Comic Nicky Sunshine To Host LADIES NIGHT Showcase At Comedy In Harlem

Comic and host Nicky Sunshine (The Nick Cannon Show) will present her popular Ladies Night Showcase at the new Comedy In Harlem location on Saturday, May 31, 2025. The all-star lineup features Rosie The Barber, Whitney Chanel Clark, and headliner Correy Bell, promising a night of laughs from some of the sharpest voices in comedy.

Showtime is at 8:00 p.m., with admission priced at $25.00, plus an $18.00 minimum per person. All sales are final, and attendees must be 16 or older.

Comedy In Harlem is located at 750A St. Nicholas Avenue at 147th Street. The venue is easily accessible via the “A,” “B,” “C,” or “D” subway lines to the 145th Street station in Manhattan.

For tickets and more information, visit comedyinharlem.com or call 347-766-3001.