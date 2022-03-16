Comedians From THE LATE SHOW, THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL & More to Join Comedy Night At Gotham West Market
Comedians from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Marvelous Ms. Maisel, and the New York City Sketch Festival will be joining, while guests can take advantage of food and drink specials at Gotham West Market.
Ticket link here: https://bit.ly/3DGswxH
Headliner:
- Emma Willmann (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The CW Series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, JFL)
Comedians:
- Suni Reyes (UCB/NBC Diversity Showcase, Detective Sully by Alexis Pereira, New York City Sketch Festival)
- Eli Trichon (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Grisly Pear Comedy Club, Broadway Comedy Club)
- Pandora (The Tiny Cupboard, Pig at The Slipper Room, The BareBack Show)
- Alex Kim (Podcast, Where Are You From, From, The Lantern, Fire Starters)
