Colman Domingo in Talks to Appear in Steven Spielberg's Next Film

Colman Domingo may be appearing in Steven Spielberg's next film. According to Deadline, the actor is in talks to join Spielberg's "event film," which hits theaters on May 15, 2026. If cast, he would join previously announced actors Emily Blunt, Colin Firth, and Eve Hewson.

The film will be based on a story from Spielberg, with a screenplay written by David Koepp, who has previously penned several Spielberg films including the first two entries in the Jurassic Park franchise, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Specific plot details for the forthcoming film are being kept under wraps.

Upon release, this will mark a nearly 4-year gap between films, his last being the semi-autobiographical The Fabelmans in 2022. Inspired by his childhood, Spielberg co-wrote that script with playwright Tony Kushner.

In 2021, Spielberg released his film version of West Side Story, based on the iconic 1957 stage musical by Leonard Berstein and Stephen Sondheim. The screenplay was adapted by Tony Kushner and starred Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, and Rita Moreno.

Colman Domingo has been nominated for an Oscar, BAFTA, Tony-nominated, Critics Choice Awards, Independent Spirit, Gotham Awards, Lawrence Olivier, Drama Desk, Drama League and NAACP Image, and Black Reel Award. He was recently seen as “Mister” in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical The Color Purple along with the theater drama Sing Sing.

Domingo is known to Broadway audiences for acclaimed turns in The Scottsboro Boys, Passing Strange, Chicago, and as book writer of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. He has also co-produced the Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony-nominated play Fat Ham.