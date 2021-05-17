Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Colleen Ballinger Announces Pregnancy in New YouTube Video

Ballinger played Dawn in the Broadway musical "Waitress."

May. 17, 2021  

Colleen Ballinger, best known for her character Miranda Sings, has announced that she is pregnant with her second child in a new YouTube video!

Check out the new video posted to her channel below.

Ballinger is a writer, actor, comedian, producer and New York Times Best Selling author. Her character, Miranda Sings, boasts over 20 Million followers on YouTube and over 3.5 billion views on her videos.

She also played Dawn in the Broadway musical "Waitress" and has appeared in Jerry Seinfeld's "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,"Ralph Breaks the Internet, "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Angry Birds 2, and Escape The Night. She played 'Miranda' in her Netflix Original series "Haters Back Off," as well as her one hour special, "Miranda Sings Live...You're Welcome."

Ballinger and her husband, Erik Stocklin, had their first child, Flynn, in 2018.

