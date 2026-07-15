New Plays From Lucas Hnath, Justin Peck, and More Headline Atlantic Theater Company 2026-27 Season

Atlantic Theater Company has announced its 2026–2027 season, featuring four world premiere works and an Atlantic for Kids New York premiere musical.

The season includes I Became We by Obie winner Mona Pirnot, directed by Obie winner Sarah Benson, with music by Relentless Award winner Jack D. Coen; Too Bad For Her by Obie winner and Susan Smith Blackburn Prize winner Clare Barron, directed by Tony Award nominee Anne Kauffman; Old Actress by Obie winner Lucas Hnath, directed by Obie winner Les Waters, and featuring Tony Award winner Deirdre O'Connell; and Push by Pulitzer Prize winner Jackie Sibblies Drury, choreographed by Tony Award winners Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, and directed by Peck.

The season also includes an Atlantic for Kids musical, the New York premiere of Finn by Chris Nee, featuring music by Michael Kooman and lyrics by Christopher Dimond, directed by Ryan Dobrin.

All mainstage productions will be performed at Atlantic’s Linda Gross Theater located at 336 West 20th Street (between 8th & 9th Avenues). The Atlantic for Kids production of Finn will take place at Atlantic Stage 2 located at 330 West 16th Street.

2026-2027 season Memberships are now on sale at Early Bird prices! Atlantic members receive exclusive access and up to 46% savings on tickets. Memberships begin at $50 and benefits include a priority booking period, no additional fees, unlimited exchanges, discounted guest tickets, and more!

2026-2027 Season Overview

I Became We

World Premiere Play

By Mona Pirnot

Music by Jack D. Coen

Lyrics by Mona Pirnot and Jack D. Coen

Directed by Sarah Benson

October 16 – November 15, 2026

A first-person monologue performed by a sixteen-person choir about a woman in her mid-thirties wrestling with one of life’s most important decisions. With plainspoken, contemporary language sung in the stylings of classical choral music, comes a new formally daring, auto-fictional play from the writer of I’m Assuming You Know David Greenspan, Mona Pirnot. Atlantic will welcome back Obie Award winners Mona Pirnot and Sarah Benson (The Welkin), as well as Relentless Award-winning composer Jack D. Coen (Jo Jenkins Before the Galactic High Court of Consciousness) for this groundbreaking world premiere musical event.

Too Bad For Her

World Premiere Play

By Clare Barron

Directed by Anne Kauffman

January 9 – February 14, 2027

A compassionate and perverse exploration of a thirty-year affair and its consequences. A play about love, art, and living outside the bounds. Atlantic is excited to welcome back both Obie Award-winning playwright Clare Barron (SHHHH) and Tony Award-nominated director Anne Kauffman (The Bedwetter) for this world premiere play.

Old Actress

World Premiere Play

By Lucas Hnath

Directed by Les Waters

Featuring Deirdre O’Connell

March 18 – April 25, 2027

A play about learning lines for a play. In the world premiere of Old Actress, acclaimed playwright and director team Lucas Hnath (A Simulacrum) and Les Waters (Grief Camp) reunite with Deirdre O’Connell for the first time since their Tony Award-winning production of Dana H.

Push

World Premiere Play

By Jackie Sibblies Drury

Choreographed by Patricia Delgado & Justin Peck

Directed by Justin Peck

May 27 – July 3, 2027

New York City, 1976. A young choreographer gets her big break: to create a dance for the American debut of the best dancer in the world, fresh off his defection from the USSR. Push is a study of self-creation, grit, and movement — both in a dance studio and across an ocean. Atlantic welcomes back Tony Award winners Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck (Buena Vista Social Club) alongside Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury (Fairview) for this world premiere play. Push was conceived by Patricia Delgado, Jackie Sibblies Drury, and Justin Peck.

Finn

Atlantic for Kids Musical

Book by Chris Nee

Music by Michael Kooman

Lyrics by Christopher Dimond

Directed by Ryan Dobrin

December 12, 2026 – January 31, 2027

Hilarious and heartwarming, this underwater musical chronicles the coming-of-age journey of Finn, a young shark who dreams of following in his family’s footsteps by joining the prestigious Shark Guard. Finn explores the depths of the brilliant and beautiful ocean, with quirky sea creature characters and catchy tunes. As Finn faces the challenges of growing up and following his heart, his musical story becomes a magical journey of self-discovery, friendship, and adventure. FINN is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming