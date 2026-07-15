New Plays From Lucas Hnath, Justin Peck, and More Headline Atlantic Theater Company 2026-27 Season
The lineup also includes plays from Mona Pirnot, Jack D. Coen, Clare Barron, Jackie Sibblies Drury, and Patricia Delgado.
Atlantic Theater Company has announced its 2026–2027 season, featuring four world premiere works and an Atlantic for Kids New York premiere musical.
The season includes I Became We by Obie winner Mona Pirnot, directed by Obie winner Sarah Benson, with music by Relentless Award winner Jack D. Coen; Too Bad For Her by Obie winner and Susan Smith Blackburn Prize winner Clare Barron, directed by Tony Award nominee Anne Kauffman; Old Actress by Obie winner Lucas Hnath, directed by Obie winner Les Waters, and featuring Tony Award winner Deirdre O'Connell; and Push by Pulitzer Prize winner Jackie Sibblies Drury, choreographed by Tony Award winners Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, and directed by Peck.
The season also includes an Atlantic for Kids musical, the New York premiere of Finn by Chris Nee, featuring music by Michael Kooman and lyrics by Christopher Dimond, directed by Ryan Dobrin.
All mainstage productions will be performed at Atlantic’s Linda Gross Theater located at 336 West 20th Street (between 8th & 9th Avenues). The Atlantic for Kids production of Finn will take place at Atlantic Stage 2 located at 330 West 16th Street.
2026-2027 season Memberships are now on sale at Early Bird prices! Atlantic members receive exclusive access and up to 46% savings on tickets. Memberships begin at $50 and benefits include a priority booking period, no additional fees, unlimited exchanges, discounted guest tickets, and more!
2026-2027 Season Overview
I Became We
World Premiere Play
By Mona Pirnot
Music by Jack D. Coen
Lyrics by Mona Pirnot and Jack D. Coen
Directed by Sarah Benson
October 16 – November 15, 2026
A first-person monologue performed by a sixteen-person choir about a woman in her mid-thirties wrestling with one of life’s most important decisions. With plainspoken, contemporary language sung in the stylings of classical choral music, comes a new formally daring, auto-fictional play from the writer of I’m Assuming You Know David Greenspan, Mona Pirnot. Atlantic will welcome back Obie Award winners Mona Pirnot and Sarah Benson (The Welkin), as well as Relentless Award-winning composer Jack D. Coen (Jo Jenkins Before the Galactic High Court of Consciousness) for this groundbreaking world premiere musical event.
Too Bad For Her
World Premiere Play
By Clare Barron
Directed by Anne Kauffman
January 9 – February 14, 2027
A compassionate and perverse exploration of a thirty-year affair and its consequences. A play about love, art, and living outside the bounds. Atlantic is excited to welcome back both Obie Award-winning playwright Clare Barron (SHHHH) and Tony Award-nominated director Anne Kauffman (The Bedwetter) for this world premiere play.
Old Actress
World Premiere Play
By Lucas Hnath
Directed by Les Waters
Featuring Deirdre O’Connell
March 18 – April 25, 2027
A play about learning lines for a play. In the world premiere of Old Actress, acclaimed playwright and director team Lucas Hnath (A Simulacrum) and Les Waters (Grief Camp) reunite with Deirdre O’Connell for the first time since their Tony Award-winning production of Dana H.
Push
World Premiere Play
By Jackie Sibblies Drury
Choreographed by Patricia Delgado & Justin Peck
Directed by Justin Peck
May 27 – July 3, 2027
New York City, 1976. A young choreographer gets her big break: to create a dance for the American debut of the best dancer in the world, fresh off his defection from the USSR. Push is a study of self-creation, grit, and movement — both in a dance studio and across an ocean. Atlantic welcomes back Tony Award winners Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck (Buena Vista Social Club) alongside Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury (Fairview) for this world premiere play. Push was conceived by Patricia Delgado, Jackie Sibblies Drury, and Justin Peck.
Finn
Atlantic for Kids Musical
Book by Chris Nee
Music by Michael Kooman
Lyrics by Christopher Dimond
Directed by Ryan Dobrin
December 12, 2026 – January 31, 2027
Hilarious and heartwarming, this underwater musical chronicles the coming-of-age journey of Finn, a young shark who dreams of following in his family’s footsteps by joining the prestigious Shark Guard. Finn explores the depths of the brilliant and beautiful ocean, with quirky sea creature characters and catchy tunes. As Finn faces the challenges of growing up and following his heart, his musical story becomes a magical journey of self-discovery, friendship, and adventure. FINN is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.