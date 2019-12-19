Club Helsinki Hudson Releases Weekly Schedule

See what's happening in the Week Ahead at Club Helsinki Hudson.

Thursday, December 19, 8pm * ProJam #31

Friday, December 20, 8pm * Rev. Ronald Grant

Saturday, December 21, 9pm * Everett Bradley's Holidelic * Holiday Funk Spectacular

Sunday, December 22, 8pm * Everett Bradley's Holidelic * Holiday Funk Spectacular

Saturday, December 28, 9pm * The Suitcase Junket * Carsie Blanton

Tuesday, December 31, 9pm * NEW YEAR'S EVE * The Felice Brothers & Tommy Stinson

January 1-15 * Restaurant and Nightclub closed for vacation. Offices remain open for business, ticket orders, and reservations

Friday, January 17, 9pm * Mark Gamsjager & the Lustre Kings * Elvis Birthday Bash



ProJam #31 * Thursday, December 19 * 8pm

The Club Helsinki Pro Jam is a bimonthly event welcoming all working musicians in the region to sit in for a freewheeling blues jam. This time out, the core band will feature Tas Cru (guitar/vocals), Petey Hop (guitar/vocals), Jay Collins (saxophone/vocals), Kyle Esposito (bass/vocals), Pete Levin (keyboards) and Sonny Rock (drums).

Rev. Ronald Grant * Friday, December 20 * 8pm



"Professor Maestro," aka Rev. Ronald Grant, pastor of Hudson's Shiloh Baptist Church, performs music of the holiday season.

Holidelic * Holiday Funk Spectacular * Saturday, December 21 * 9pm



Part dance party, part funk concert, part comedy show, the holiday-funk spectacular Holidelic features original holiday songs as well as loose, funk-infused adaptations of Tchaikovsky, "Frosty the Snowman," "Little Drummer Boy" and the like. With Holidelic, Everett "Papadelic" Bradley puts a fresh spin on holiday cheer, through lively holiday party tunes, outrageous costumes, and a theatrical stage show worthy of George Clinton's P-Funk.



Holidelic * Holiday Funk Spectacular * Sunday, December 22 * 8pm



The Suitcase Junket * Carsie Blanton * Saturday, December 28 * 9pm



Matt Lorenz, the Northampton, Mass.-based indie-blues singer-songwriter who performs under the name The Suitcase Junket, is a one-man salvage specialist singing into the hollow of a dumpster guitar, railing on a box of twisted forks and bones, and belting out mountain ballads till the house sings back. Carsie Blanton is a witty, provocative indie singer-songwriter.

NEW YEAR's EVE * The Felice Brothers * Tommy Stinson * Saturday, December 28 * 9pm



The Hudson Valley's own Felice Brothers - the 21st century's answer to The Band - will help ring out the old and ring in the new with their unique blend of Americana and party music, aided and abetted by Hudson's own, inimitable Tommy Stinson, a co-founder of legendary indie-rock band The Replacements and a former member of Guns 'n Roses and Soul Asylum.



Restaurant and Nightclub closed for vacation January 1-15 * Offices remain open for business, ticket orders, and reservations





Mark Gamsjager & the Lustre Kings * Elvis Birthday Bash * Friday, January 17 * 9pm



The Capital District-based rock 'n' roll revivalists Mark Gamsjager & the Lustre Kings celebrate what would have been the King's 85th birthday. For several decades, the Lustre Kings have been keeping the sound of early rockabilly alive, both in the region and across the U.S. and around the world. They bring an immediacy to the joyful music with a dark underbelly that has compelled performers like Wanda Jackson, the Queen of Rockabilly, as well as Bill Kirchen, Eddie Angel, and Robert Gordon, to draft them into the service of rock 'n' roll revivalism.







