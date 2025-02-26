Claybourne Elder, Daniel Reichard and Albon J. Albano To Join NYC Gay Men's Chorus for HARMONY Benefit

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Harmony the annual Gala Benefit of The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus, which is now celebrating its 45th Sapphire Anniversary Season and its 25th Silver Anniversary Gala, will feature performance from some very special guest.

Broadway's Aaron J. Albano (Aladdin, Allegiance, Newsies, others); Claybourne Elder (Company, Sunday in the Park with George, Road Show, “Gilded Age”) and Daniel Reichard (Tony-nominee- Jersey Boys,).

Harmony is more than just a fundraiser, it is a celebration of the power that music has to bring people together, build community, celebrate diversity, advocate for change. The Gala raises critical funds to support artistic and life-enhancing Programs.

George Takei will be honored for his significant contributions to LGBTQ community and it is named after the first conductor of the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus. The Gary Miller Award is given to honor those whose work has created lasting, measurable, and sustainable change in the LGBTQ+ community over time. Also being honored are Seth Rudestky & James Wesley Jackson and Kelsey Louie.

Mow in its 45th season, The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus is continuing its mission to entertain, educate, and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. With over 260 members NYCGMC performs through the boroughs of New York City and beyond. The Youth Pride Chorus, continues to empower youth ages 13-21 and reaches out to the local school community. Tonewall a cappella group spreads a unique sound to intimate and large receptions, showing the diversity of the organization.