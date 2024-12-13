City Winery NYC To Present A New Year's Eve Bash with Clyde and Gracie Lawrence

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Celebrate the arrival of 2025 with an evening featuring Clyde & Gracie Lawrence at City Winery NYC on December 31st.

This special event will have 2 showtimes 7pm and 10:30pm, offering fans a rare, stripped-down rendition of Lawrence's acclaimed album, Family Business, providing an intimate and authentic glimpse into the heart of their music. Guests will have the option to enhance the evening with the purchase of a specially curated New Year's Eve menu and signature themed cocktails, available throughout the night.

Lawrence has captivated audiences worldwide with their infectious blend of pop, soul, and R&B. Founded by New York City born and raised siblings Clyde and Gracie Lawrence, the eight-piece band quickly rose to fame with their dynamic live performances and heartfelt lyrics. Since their debut, Lawrence has released multiple chart-topping albums and toured internationally, including opening for The Rolling Stones at Metlife Stadium this summer, earning them a devoted following. Their roots in NYC make this homecoming New Year's Eve performance especially meaningful.

In keeping with the Family Business theme, guests are invited to don their best business casual attire, joining the Lawrence siblings for a night of connection and celebration. As the clock strikes midnight, raise a complimentary glass of City Winery Bubbles to toast to new beginnings and lasting connections. For guests seeking an elevated experience, City Winery will be offering exclusive lounge seating at $165 per person. This option is ideal for groups, providing an open space perfect for dancing, lounging, and mingling throughout the show. Located up close to the stage, Lounge Seating ensures an intimate connection with the performance, complemented by dedicated waitstaff service for a seamless and luxurious evening. Don't miss this chance to celebrate in style and get up close with Lawrence before they embark on the next leg of their tour. This New Year's Eve performance marks their last NYC show before heading to Australia and Europe in early 2025—making this a truly special sendoff for fans.

Reserve your spot and ring in 2025 with Lawrence and City Winery.

Lawrence: New Year's Eve With Clyde & Gracie (Family Business - stripped down!)

December 31st at 7pm

Link to purchase tickets

December 31st at 10:30pm

Link to purchase tickets