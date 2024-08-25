City Winery Hosts THE WEIRD & WONDERFUL WORLD OF INDUSTRIAL MUSICALS in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



City Winery New York City will host The Weird and Wonderful World of Industrial Musicals, a bizarre and hilarious evening of corporate musical films, on September 7th. The show is presented by Steve Young, former Letterman writer and star of the acclaimed documentary Bathtubs Over Broadway.

"I'm excited to be screening these strange, ultra-rare treasures for a hometown New York audience," says Young. "I'm bringing films that are glimpsed briefly in the documentary, like General Electric's 1973 Got to Investigate Silicones and American Standard's legendary 1969 plumbing fixture musical "The Bathrooms Are Coming," as well as other treasures not seen in the movie. It's hard to believe, but there were entire musicals created for company conventions and sales meetings. It's a jaw-dropping alternate universe of business infotainment, and these films can't be seen anywhere else."

Young accidentally discovered industrial musicals while gathering strange record albums for a comedy bit on the Letterman show. As his collection grew, and began including films as well as souvenir vinyl records, he eventually co-authored a book, Everything's Coming Up Profits. Young presents his live show about industrial musicals around the country, interspersing the films with affectionately snarky commentary, behind-the-scenes anecdotes, and even a bit of live music.

Steve Young's show includes vintage authorized-personnel-only musical films from companies such as Purina Dog Chow, Hiram Walker distillers, American Standard, Citgo, General Electric, Kellogg's, and more.

The show is at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday September 7th at City Winery, 25 11th Avenue (Pier 57), New York, NY 10011. Tickets are $20 or $25 and can be purchased via the City Winery website or at the door.

Steve Young, an award-winning comedy writer, is a Letterman show veteran and has also written for The Simpsons, the NBC variety show Maya & Marty, and other programs. A guitar player and songwriter, Steve includes a live musical performance in his show.

City Winery New York City, located at Pier 57 along the Hudson River, is one of New York's premiere performance venues, and has been delivering unique culinary and cultural experiences to New York City audiences since 2008.