Cicely Tyson to Return for Last Season of HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER

Cicely Tyson will reprise her role as Ophelia Harkness, the mother of Annalise Keating (Viola Davis), for the final season of ABC's How to Get Away With Murder. According to Deadline, Anne-Marie Johnson is also set to recur in the second half of the sixth and final season.

Tyson first appeared as Ophelia, who was diagnosed with dementia, in the first season. Her role as Ophelia earned her three Emmy nominations.

Johnson will play Kenda Strauss, Michaela Pratt's (Aja Naomi King) chic, high-powered defense attorney.

The final six episodes of the series will air on ABC on Thursdays beginning April 2.

Cicely Tyson won a 2013 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play for her performance in THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL and was also nominated for an Emmy Award for the 2014 television movie version. Best known for her ground-breaking double Emmy Award-winning performance as Jane in "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman," Miss Tyson was also nominated for an Academy Award for Sounder. She then received her third Emmy Award for "The Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All" and was also nominated for her performances in "Roots," "King," "Sweet Justice," "The Marva Collins Story" and "A Lesson Before Dying". Her many film credits include the upcoming Showing Roots, The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter, Fried Green Tomatoes, Because of Winn-Dixie, Hoodlum, Diary of a Mad Black Woman, Madea's Family Reunion, Why Did I Get Married Too?, The Help, Alex Cross. Broadway credits include The Corn Is Green, Trumpets of the Lord, A Hand Is On The Gate, Cool World and Jolly's Progress. Off-Broadway, she appeared in the long-running production of Jean Genet's The Blacks.

Read the original article on Deadline.





