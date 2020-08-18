Christopher Jackson Joins Upgrade Your Audition for VIRTUAL AUDITION: CRASH COURSE

VIRTUAL AUDITION: CRASH COURSE begins Saturday September 12th and ending Sunday September 13th online.

Christopher Jackson the new all-new professional and preprofessional actor's education platform, is returning to the virtual world with a weekend-long online workshop with the best brightest and newest game changers in the industry entitled, VIRTUAL AUDITION: CRASH COURSE beginning Saturday September 12th and ending Sunday September 13th online.

Upgrade Your Audition (UYA) hosts this exciting fast-paced "crash course" in all things virtual auditions where the team will hear and coach selections from participants books, assign roles and sides based on their skill set/type(s), host a series of mock auditions and callbacks complete with individual coaching, feedback and ideas for participants to truly "upgrade your next audition" as well as an incredible Q&A session on acting for the stage vs film with...drum roll... with special guest Christopher Jackson.

Rounding out the Upgrade Team are Actors Christine Dwyer (Wicked, Waitress), Matt DeAngelis (Once, Hair), and Nik Walker (Hamilton, Ain't Too Proud), Casting Director Courtney Hammond (Wojcik/Seay Casting) and Director Travis Greisler (The Cher Show, Fully Committed).

"Just because we are social distancing doesn't mean we can't UPGRADE our craft virtually," states the team at Upgrade Your Audition. "Stretch your performance muscles during social distancing virtually with industry pros who will help keep you in shape and ready to hit the ground running when those audition requests come in! Whether you need a crackdown on songs or sides, or are simply gearing up for your college audition process...join us for an intensive that will absolutely UPGRADE your audition."

VIRTUAL AUDITION: CRASH COURSE is being presented virtually Saturday September 12th and Sunday, September 13th 12PM - 2PM and 3PM - 5PM EST both days (with an hour break between sessions). This workshop is intended for pre-professional/professional actors, ages 17 and up. Class size is limited (only 19 participant slots available), but there is an unlimited number of "audit only" passes that allow you to watch and learn from all the workshops and classes offered.

SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN:

Saturday, September 12th

12PM - 2PM: Basics of the virtual audition with the UYA Team

3PM - 5PM: Scene and Song Study (alternating between Travis and Courtney's Scene Study class and Matt and Christine's Acting the Song, working on material assigned)

Sunday September 13th

12PM - 1PM: Nik Walker dives into Scoring the Script

1PM - 2PM: Chris Jackson Q&A

3PM - 5PM: Full UYA team hosts live virtual auditions with feedback

Upgrade Your Audition strives to be an inclusive and collaborative space, where young people and professionals alike can hone their craft and adjust to the new digital reality of acting. For more information including participant passes, audit passes, a la carte options and more, please visit UpgradeYourAudition.com.

