Christer Tholin Releases New Crime Mystery GUILTY?
Author Christer Tholin has announced the release of his new crime mystery novel, GUILTY? Released in March 2020, the book is already receiving rave reviews. This is the fourth book in the Stockholm Sleuth Series.
Stockholm: From one day to the next, 16-year old Hanna just vanishes without a trace. Her worried parents hire detectives Lars and Elin to find their daughter. The two of them do just that and very quickly. However, Hanna's problems are far from over - she is trapped in the clutches of a "loverboy". Just a couple of months later, the two private detectives are asked to help once again, because now Hanna is facing a much more serious issue. This difficult assignment pushes everyone involved to their limits ...
GUILTY? is the fourth, standalone book from Christer Tholin's Stockholm Sleuth Series.
If you like fast-paced action and surprising twists and turns, then you will love Christer Tholin's sleuth series.
GUILTY? is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.
Book Details:
GUILTY?
Stockholm Sleuth Series, Book 4
By Christer Tholin
Published: March 2020
ISBN: 978-9198579574
ASIN: B085LV8H9P
Pages: 326
Genre: Mystery, Crime Mystery
As a crime-story afficionado of long standing, Christer Tholin always wanted to write detective stories of his own that would not only be exciting, but that would also be set against the backdrop of the natural beauty of Sweden - and that would afford him the opportunity to portray Swedish society as seen through the eyes of a foreigner. The result: his "Stockholm Sleuth Series."
