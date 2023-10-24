Chris Sarandon Chats With Tony-Winner Kelli O'Hara On COOKING BY HEART Podcast

The new episode is now available on all major podcast platforms and on YouTube.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

Chris Sarandon Chats With Tony-Winner Kelli O'Hara On COOKING BY HEART Podcast

The spotlight on Broadway and the culinary world converges in a captivating new episode of 'Cooking By Heart,' hosted by Academy Award-nominee Chris Sarandon.

The latest installment features a scintillating conversation with Tony Award-winner and seven-time nominee, Kelli O'Hara, celebrated for her iconic roles in 'The King & I,' 'The Light in the Piazza,' 'South Pacific,' and 'Kiss Me Kate.' The new episode is now available on all major podcast platforms and on YouTube.

Chris and Kelli explore the heartwarming connection between Broadway's finest and their cherished culinary memories. Known as "the Broadway musical's undisputed queen," according to The New York Times, O'Hara shares a story about a farm-style opening-night feast she and her mother prepared for the cast, featuring beef from their family farm. Chris Sarandon said, "Please join me and this remarkable artist and woman as she revisits her experiences as a child and adult, remembering that the comfort of food is a gift."

Chris' 'Cooking By Heart' features discussions with well-known actors, chefs, directors, authors, politicians, business figures, and comedians that center on memories of the meals and favorite foods we all grew up with. They discuss the stories and people that accompany those memories, from the exotic to the mundane- and every guest brings a favorite recipe to share with all the listeners.

Previous guests include celebrity chefs Jacques Pépin and Lidia Bastianich, Broadway stars Hal Linden, Carol Kane, Ken Page and Chris' wife, Tony-winner Joanna Gleason, as well as Chris' first wife, Oscar-winner Susan Sarandon, country music star Kathy Mattea, actor Cary Elwes and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee John Sebastian, among several others.

New episodes drop twice a month on all major podcast platforms, and most are also on YouTube. Each guest shares their reminiscences of favorite foods growing up and the role food played in their family.

For more information about Chris Sarandon and/or 'Cooking By Heart,' please visit: https://www.chrissarandon.com/podcast.



2023 Regional Awards


