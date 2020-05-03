Chita Rivera and Friends Talked About Their Time in THE VISIT on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Stars in The House, benefiting The Actors Fund, continued Saturday night (8pm) with Chita Rivera and friends!

John Doyle was the first to join Chita on STARS IN THE HOUSE and they discussed THE VISIT and how John got the job as director. "I got the job on an airplane. I was flying to London and I was on my way to the men's room and I passed Tom Kirdahy who produced it and he said 'do you know THE VISIT?...would you look at the material again?' I said 'I don't need to look at the material but yea sure'...I got back to New York and I knew Terrence [McNally] already but I didn't know John Kander and they said you'll have to meet with John Kander and of course I met John Kander and fell in love immediately. This is one of the most glorious human beings you're ever going to meet in your life...and then he said you're going to have lunch with Chita Rivera...I was a nervous wreck! We met and then Chita and I had another date for lunch and I thought this is it, we're on. We're on for life."

Mary Beth Peil joined the conversation, "My memory of Chita [during THE VISIT] was the dressing room and the shenanigans that went on after the show, intermission, and before the show. There was a lot of girl talk and Chita would get bored before the show because she was in her own dressing room. Diana and shared dressing room right next to her so she would stick her head around the corner and say 'time for gossip!' We would put our feet up on the dressing room table and we would just dish. It was a perfect antidote to the seriousness of what we were about to do."

Later, more cast members from THE VISIT joined and Seth asked Michelle Veintimilla, "What do you think you learned dancing with Chita? What do you think changed?" Michelle responded, "Everything. I learned everything from Chita. I mean we were in a cast of titans. Like Broadway titans, Broadway royalty. I know John and George Abud, the three of us made our Broadway debut and every day after the show we would run into the dressing room and be like 'oh my god can you believe we're doing this!' We learned so much about poise and grace and professionalism and everyone in the cast was so gracious to me and it's the most beautiful time ever. I wish we could go back."

