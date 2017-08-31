Chip Zien, Sarah Stiles and More Sing THE SONGS OF KINOSIAN & BLAIR Tonight at 54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Chip Zien, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Sarah Stiles, Hunter Ryan Herdlicka, and many more in "THE SONGS OF KINOSIAN & BLAIR" tonight, August 31st at 9:30 PM.

From the acclaimed writers of the hilarious off-Broadway hit "MURDER FOR TWO" comes a well-rehearsed and painstakingly planned evening of songs, patter... and probably some other stuff. Joe Kinosian and Kellen Blair return to Feinstein's/54 Below to perform their comedic songs (and the very occasionally serious one) with the help of their Broadway friends, all of whom have been carefully selected for their talent and not merely their availability. Joe and Kellen have performed at Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, on Broadway at the Theatre World Awards, and in front of as many as three Pulitzer Prize winners, some of whom managed to pay attention for the duration of their set. Join them August 31st for an evening of musical merriment both forced and spontaneous!

The concert stars such Broadway luminaries as Chip Zien (Into the Woods, A New Brain), Sarah Stiles (Tony nominee, Hand to God), STEPHANIE D'ABRUZZO (Tony nominee, Avenue Q), Hunter Ryan Herdlicka (A Little Night Music), Natalie Charle Ellis (School of Rock, Les Miserables), TA'REA CAMPBELL (Book of Mormon, Little Shop of Horrors), Morgan Weed (American Psycho), Noel Carey (Murder For Two, Brooklyn Sound), and Sarah Ziegler (Sweeney Todd).

Chip Zien et al. in THE SONGS OF KINOSIAN & BLAIR plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on THURSDAY, AUGUST 31st at 9:30 PM. There is a $25 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Joe Kinosian (Music) and Kellen Blair (Lyrics) are the creators of MURDER FOR TWO ("Ingenious" - New York Times), which made its off-Broadway debut at Second Stage Uptown before transferring to New World Stages. The off-Broadway production earned Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Awards nominations; in its world premiere at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, it won the prestigious Joseph Jefferson Award for Best New Musical. MURDER FOR TWO had a two-year national tour, and went on to well-received productions in Japan, China, England, Argentina, and Korea.

Joe and Kellen's work has been performed at the Kennedy Center and on Broadway at the Theatre World Awards. They're the recipients of the ASCAP Foundation Mary Rodgers / Lorenz Hart Award, and currently have two shows in development at Second Stage Theater.

54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, and Michael Feinstein, one of the world's great musical artists, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105.

