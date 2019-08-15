Children's Theatre of Cincinnati Announces CASPER THE FRIENDLY MUSICAL World Premiere

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's world-premiere of CASPER THE FRIENDLY MUSICAL flies into the Taft Theatre October 12-October 21, 2019 and kicks off TCT's 100th birthday celebration season!

In TCT's world-premiere musical adaptation, everyone's favorite friendly ghost and his three uncles live in the family mansion. Fifty years after their lives were cut short in a lightning storm, Magdalena, their former maid, re-enters their (after)lives! Now a famous Reality TV Host, she's looking for the mansion's deed and believes it will lead her to a "great treasure." She hosts a live million-dollar treasure hunt in the mansion. It's up to Casper and his new friends, the contestants, to save the mansion and discover the greatest treasure of all!

Ideal for ages 4 and up.

Book and lyrics by Stephen Cole. Music by Matthew Martin Ward. Adapted by TCT and Roderick Justice. By special arrangement with Universal Theatrical Group. Directed by Roderick Justice. Choreographed by Eric Byrd.

Showtimes for CASPER THE FRIENDLY MUSICAL include:

Saturday, October 12 at 2 PM* (this performance is signed for the hearing impaired)

Sunday, October 13 at 2 PM and 5 PM

Wednesday, October 16 at 12:15 PM (this is a Sensory-Friendly performance)

Friday, October 18 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, October 19 at 2 PM and 5 PM

Sunday, October 20 at 2 PM

Families are encouraged to "test-drive" their Halloween costumes and wear them to the performances!

All of The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's Broadway-style MainStage productions, including CASPER THE FRIENDLY MUSICAL, are performed in the historic Taft Theatre, 5th and Sycamore Streets in Downtown Cincinnati. Tickets start at $10. Starting August 30, visit www.ticketmaster.com for tickets, or visit the TCT Box Office at 4015 Red Bank Road, Cincinnati, OH 45227, Mondays/Wednesdays/Fridays from 10 AM to 4 PM and Tuesdays/Thursdays from 10 AM to 7 PM to purchase tickets in person with reduced fees.

Public subscriptions for the entire 2019-2020 season available now at www.thechildrenstheatre.com.

School performances of CASPER THE FRIENDLY MUSICAL will be held October 15-18 and October 21, 2019 during the daytime hours.

The sensory-friendly performance of CASPER THE FRIENDLY MUSICAL on October 16 is intended for individuals on the autism spectrum, as well as children (and adults) with other special needs who may benefit. To create a sensory-friendly performance, the show is performed in a welcoming, supportive environment for those with sensory challenges. Slight adjustments to lighting and sound are made and effects such as fog, strobes, and lights that extend into the audience are minimalized. A downloadable Social Narrative (in Word format) is made available on the TCT website one week before the performance. At the theater, TCT provides an area staffed by specialists in the field where patrons can take a break from the performance if necessary, and Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center has trained staff on hand.

For details about how to purchase tickets to TCT's School or Sensory-Friendly performances, visit www.thechildrenstheatre.com.

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's production of CASPER THE FRIENDLY MUSICAL is made possible by the generosity of Production Sponsor Edyth B. Lindner and TriHealth; Season Sponsors H.B., E. W. and F. R. Luther Foundation and the Charles H. Dater Foundation; and ArtsWave and the generosity of tens of thousands of contributors to the ArtsWave Community Campaign. The Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. Media sponsors are LOCAL 12 and Q102. Sea of Smiles Pediatric Dentistry is TCT's Ticket Envelope Season Sponsor. First Watch: The Daytime Café is TCT's Crown Club Sponsor.





