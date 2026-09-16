Patti LuPone, Shoshana Bean and More Join A CELEBRATION OF RODGERS & HART
Jessie Mueller, Savion Glover and more join the previously announced cast at Carnegie Hall.
“A Celebration of Rodgers & Hart” presented at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall on Monday, October 5, 2026 at 7:30 pm will include performances with Shoshana Bean (with Sammy Davis Jr Bean), Joshua Boone, Adam Kantor, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller and Savion Glover who will join the previously announced line-up including: Lilli Cooper, Darren Criss, Michael Feinstein, Santino Fontana, Myles Frost, Elizabeth Gillies, Caissie Levy, Lizzy McAlpine, Molly Ringwald and Awa Sal Secka.
The one-night-only concert will be directed by Danny Mefford (Kimberly Akimbo, Dear Evan Hansen), with musical direction by Andrew Resnick (Just In Time, Boop! The Musical), continuity by Richard LaGravenese (The Fisher King, Behind the Candelabra) and co-hosted by stars of screen and stage, Tony Goldwyn and Ethan Hawke.
An evening of timeless songs celebrating the legendary partnership of composer Richard Rodgers and lyricist Lorenz Hart. Featuring an all-star lineup of artists from Broadway and beyond, this one-night-only concert showcases beloved standards and rarely performed gems from one of the most influential songwriting teams in American musical theatre.
This performance also honors a century-long legacy. Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart joined the performing rights organization ASCAP in 1926 and have been members through their successors for more than 100 years. The ASCAP Foundation, which nurtures the next generation of musical talent through artist development programs, has presented the Richard Rodgers New Horizons Award since 1996. The award recognizes promising young ASCAP composers of musical theater and is funded by Mary Rodgers and the Rodgers Family Foundation. Past recipients of the award have included Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton), Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen), David Hein & Irene Sankoff (Come From Away) and Will Aronson & Hue Park (Maybe Happy Ending).
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