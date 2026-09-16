Patti LuPone, Shoshana Bean and More Join A CELEBRATION OF RODGERS & HART

“A Celebration of Rodgers & Hart” presented at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall on Monday, October 5, 2026 at 7:30 pm will include performances with Shoshana Bean (with Sammy Davis Jr Bean), Joshua Boone, Adam Kantor, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller and Savion Glover who will join the previously announced line-up including: Lilli Cooper, Darren Criss, Michael Feinstein, Santino Fontana, Myles Frost, Elizabeth Gillies, Caissie Levy, Lizzy McAlpine, Molly Ringwald and Awa Sal Secka.

The one-night-only concert will be directed by Danny Mefford (Kimberly Akimbo, Dear Evan Hansen), with musical direction by Andrew Resnick (Just In Time, Boop! The Musical), continuity by Richard LaGravenese (The Fisher King, Behind the Candelabra) and co-hosted by stars of screen and stage, Tony Goldwyn and Ethan Hawke.

An evening of timeless songs celebrating the legendary partnership of composer Richard Rodgers and lyricist Lorenz Hart. Featuring an all-star lineup of artists from Broadway and beyond, this one-night-only concert showcases beloved standards and rarely performed gems from one of the most influential songwriting teams in American musical theatre.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 08 Hrs 39 Min 25 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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