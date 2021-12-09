Chelsea Factory & The Joyce Theater Announce First Public Performances at Brand New Arts Hub

The Joyce Theater Foundation has announced the programming for its inaugural season as a partner at Chelsea Factory, the just-opened multidisciplinary arts and community center in West Chelsea. Over the course of two weeks, the neighboring Chelsea-based organizations will welcome tap artist Luke Hickey, Bessie Award winner Kyle Marshall Choreography, multi-hyphenate artist and #QueerTheBallet creator Adriana Pierce, and the cultural emissaries of Calpulli Mexican Dance Company. Performances will take place from January 11-23 at Chelsea Factory, located at 547 West 26th Street (between 10th and 11th Avenues). For tickets and more information, please visit www.ChelseaFactory.org. Performances will not take place at The Joyce Theater.

Linda Shelton, Executive Director of The Joyce Theater Foundation, said today, "The Joyce is thrilled to be partnered with Chelsea Factory and to collectively build a space to continue our work of nurturing and presenting up and coming artists and historically marginalized forms."

"Opening Chelsea Factory to the artists, organizations, and audiences of New York City is a special moment," said Lauren Kiel, Executive Director of Chelsea Factory. "We are thrilled to welcome The Joyce, our Chelsea neighbor, and this incredible group of artists, as our very first presenting collaboration."

The Joyce Theater kicks off its partnership with Chelsea Factory with a pair of performances from tap artist Luke Hickey. Named one of Dance Magazine's "25 to Watch" in 2020, and a longtime regular at Birdland Jazz Club, Hickey is no stranger to Joyce audiences, having performed with tap dance icon Ayodele Casel in her explosive 2019 Joyce debut. Led by its namesake founder, Kyle Marshall Choreography will continue to ignite social reform and celebrate the dancing body as a container of history with their weekend of performances. A current Choreographer-in-Residence at Princeton University, Marshall's work is always created with an eye toward deepening self-knowledge and societal relationships.

The second week of performances at the new venue is led by classically trained ballet dancer and star of stage and screen Adriana Pierce. A veteran of Broadway (2018's Carousel), TV ("Fosse/Verdon"), and film (Steven Spielberg's West Side Story), the former Miami City Ballet dancer brings her #QueertheBallet initiative, which aims to create and promote diverse LGBTQ+ representation in classical ballet, to Chelsea Factory. Rounding out the two-week partnership is New York's Calpulli Mexican Dance Company with their evening-length work, Puebla: The Story of Cinco de Mayo. Conceived by Artistic Director and Co-Founder Alberto Lopez, Puebla captures the colors, spirit, and culture of his birthplace with a retelling of the history of Cinco de Mayo through the company's experience as Mexicans, Poblanos, and immigrants.

The performance schedule for The Joyce Theater's January 2022 partnership with Chelsea Factory is as follows:

January 11-12

Tue-Wed 7:30pm

Kyle Marshall Choreography

January 14-15

Fri 8pm; Sat 2pm & 8pm

January 18-19

Tue-Wed 7:30pm

Puebla: The Story of Cinco de Mayo

Calpulli Mexican Dance Company

January 21-23

Fri-Sat 8pm; Sun 2pm

