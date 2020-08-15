Charly Clive and Nikki MacCallum Join AS SEEN ON Podcast

AS SEEN ON is an anthology narrative podcast about tropes and literature in film, available on iTunes & Spotify.

Television star Charly Clive (Pure) and Author Nikki MacCallum (Dry Run) join the cast of the Grace Day penned podcast, AS SEEN ON.

Produced by Tessa Faye Talent, AS SEEN ON is an anthology narrative podcast about tropes and literature in film, available on iTunes & Spotify. From creator Grace Day, "we want people to give stereotypes and tropes in entertainment a second-thought. While some episodes might make you cry and others will make you laugh, we hope that all of them will create a conversation, even if it starts with "I don't get it."

AS SEEN ON stars Grace Day and features the talents of Sophie Sumner, Bryan Mittelstadt, Brianna Cala, Dina Laura, David Lambert, Lizzie Kehoe, Matt Vida, James Jelkin, Sarah Faye Beard, Harrison Collmus, Chelsea Stavis, Pierce LoPachin, Alana Smith, Christy Hall, David LaMorte, Laura Cantwell, Derek Nicoletto, Haley Rice, Genvieve Johnson, Rosie Kreider, Dani Nelson, Patrick Elliott, Sam Morales, Erin Dahl, Aimee Sophie, Michael Corcoran, Sean Harrison Jones, Giuditta Lattanzi, Katie Lugo, Alexis Sims, Abby Knipp, Ricky DeRosa, Sam Franco, Sophia Grasso, Tom Berklund, Khalia Davis, Parker Drown, and Emily Best. Filmmaker Mark Duplass makes a guest cameo.

Link to podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/as-seen-on/id1512281886

Link to podcast on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2Rkm0wKOb7ae6HpYWXjsml?si=kJs8ItkHRwmU7EGP-lVqqw

